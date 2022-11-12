A number of other schools were involved, but this was a two-horse race in the last couple of months between OU and Alabama. The Crimson Tide appeared to have had the edge in recent weeks, but the Sooners kept plugging away.

Cooper has been a star in Atlanta, but he’s from Ada, Okla., and that’s something the OU staff emphasized time and time again about the possibility of being the home state hero.

Small forward Kaden Cooper from The Basketball Factory Prep in Atlanta let the world know he’s going to come home, picking the Sooners on Saturday afternoon.

For a week that couldn’t have started any worse for Oklahoma basketball, it couldn’t have ended any better for Porter Moser and company.

Cooper also had offers from Kansas, LSU and Gonzaga, among many others. He is the second addition to the class, joining signee Jacolb Cole.

“I think the early period is so different nowadays,” said Moser when asked about filling out the class in his second year at OU. “Just because the portal is in the spring and I think I think from here on out early signing period is going to be... you're still trying to get some top young guys to build in your program.”

Cooper was a relative unknown national name before coming alive during the spring, with offers from a who’s who in college basketball.

He took his official visit to OU in June, and the Sooners felt like the favorite in the summer. But as other schools, such as Bama made its pitch, it was as close to a 50/50 decision as you’re going to find with a top-50 prospect heading into his decision day.

OU is certainly hoping it’s not done with the 2023 class, but Cooper is a nice complement to go with the size and athletic ability of Cole.

“Jacolb's length, versatility and athleticism allow him to play multiple positions and be impactful on the defensive end,” said Moser in a press release Friday. “He is a willing passer with excellent ball handling skills and he uses his length to create off the bounce.

“Jacolb has an edge to win and our conversations from the beginning were all about winning. We are building the program through a group of guys committed to win.”

At No. 34 overall in the country, Cooper is the highest-ranked commit during Moser’s short time with the Sooners.