SoonerScoop - Cortes, Kingfisher moving on

Kingfisher had destroyed Blanchard during the regular season, 91-52, where Cortes made a career-high 11 3-pointers and 46 points. The Lions changed their defensive strategy at the state tournament and had the top-ranked team on the ropes.

It wasn’t the typical Cortes or Kingfisher performance, but it was enough to advance the ‘Jackets to the semifinals against Classen SAS at Northeast at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

The Oklahoma signee accounted for 14 of the team’s 18 points to help the Yellowjackets to a 46-34 victory against Blanchard in a Class 4A state quarterfinal matchup Wednesday afternoon at State Fair Arena.

OKLAHOMA CITY – With the game hanging in the balance, Kingfisher (Okla.) High point guard Bijan Cortes made sure he wasn’t about to play his final game.

Kingfisher entered the fourth quarter only up 28-25 before Cortes went to work. He scored 10 points, including going 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and dished out two assists with zero turnovers to be the calming influence the team needed.

Cortes wasn’t able to get a lot going for the majority of the game with an uncharacteristic six turnovers. But he stayed the course, and after a shaky start at the foul line, drained 11 of 15 attempts.

He finished with a game-high 22 points and four assists, three rebounds, two blocks and a steal. He was the only Kingfisher player in double figures.

No doubt there was some nervous energy heading into this one. Kingfisher was one of the teams to beat heading into last year’s state tournament before COVID-19 put a halt to all athletic events. A year later, Cortes and his teammates had been waiting for this moment and now hopefully will play at their usual high level the rest of the way.

What impresses the most about Cortes, and was on display again Wednesday, is his ability to make the right play. His ability to drive the lane and find a teammate in the fourth quarter for those assists was crucial so that Blanchard could not attempt a comeback effort.

Cortes is one of two guards who signed with OU last November, joining Waxahachie (Texas) High’s C.J. Noland.