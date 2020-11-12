Cortes, Noland the new Sooners backcourt duo
Their paths to Oklahoma couldn’t be more different. But in the end, they’re both Sooners when it comes to guards Bijan Cortes and C.J. Noland.
Cortes, a high three-star prospect, and Noland, a Rivals 150 four-star recruit, both signed their letters of intent with OU on Wednesday.
One a product of the traditional recruiting method. The other a result of the COVID-era of recruiting that has officially reached the signing period.
“Bijan committed early, last January,” head coach Lon Kruger said. “He had been to campus, had the official visit. Watched him play in person multiple times, had that relationship going.
“Whereas C.J. is really the product of the COVID-recruiting era. He hasn’t been to campus. He didn’t have an official visit. We did everything through Zoom. So you had the two extremes there in terms of the what the recruiting process can look like.”
Two extremes with one common bond being the Sooners. Cortes has been one of the best players in the state the last couple of seasons, helping Kingfisher (Okla.) High to win the 2019 state championship. They were favorites to earn the 2020 title until COVID shut everything down the week of the tournament.
As a junior, he averaged 21.9 points per game, 5.8 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 steals, including shooting 51 percent from 3-point territory.
“We’re always looking for quality character, high ethics, self-starters. Guys that are good teammates,” Kruger said. “Obviously, the basketball skill, of course. Bijan checks all those boxes. His family – they were down a lot prior to the pandemic in the previous year and they felt a great deal of comfort as we did with them. Again, a guy who really wanted to be a Sooner. That helps a lot, too.”
With Cortes in the fold, he went to work to try to find his backcourt partner. Eventually, it became obvious Waxahachie (Texas) High’s C.J. Noland was going to be the prime pick.
After initially looking like a Kansas State lean, OU put on the press late in the summer and earned his commitment in the fall.
Noland became a national name with his summer performances, earning the ranking boost from a three-star recruit to entrenching himself in the Rivals 150.
“I’m really excited. He’s pretty cool. I talk to him all the time,” Cortes said. “He can do a lot of things on the court. He can defend, shoot, guard. His size. He’s a really great player. I can’t wait to play with him.”
Noland averaged 20 points per game with 7.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and two steals.
The Sooners could still be aiming for someone who brings post presence for the spring signing period, but this early stage belonged to the guards.
“It’s great,” Cortes said. “Being part of the Boomer Sooner family today. I’m really excited.”
Cortes first came onto OU’s radar during his sophomore season. He’s someone that will bring a lot of versatility to Norman because he can be productive as the traditional point guard but has also found a lot of success as a scorer as well in helping Kingfisher become one of the top teams in the state.
The home state factor played a role, but it obviously had to be a lot more that. And it was, said Cortes.
“It was the atmosphere after the official visit,” he said. “Just being around the coaching staff. They’re like a family, always there for me. If I ever need somebody to talk to, I know I can go to them.
“Coach Kruger does a great thing with his guards. I know going to play for him will be really great. He can really produce top players.”
The Sooners have four seniors for the upcoming season, that begins in two weeks. With everybody’s classification not changing after this season because of COVID, it’s possible any or all of the four could come back.
That can be a challenge down the road for Kruger and staff in terms of figuring out the roster and making the pieces fit. One thing, though. Regardless of who is returning, they knew they wanted some backcourt help.
Mission accomplished. Check and check when it comes to Cortes and Noland.