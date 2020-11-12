Their paths to Oklahoma couldn’t be more different. But in the end, they’re both Sooners when it comes to guards Bijan Cortes and C.J. Noland. Cortes, a high three-star prospect, and Noland, a Rivals 150 four-star recruit, both signed their letters of intent with OU on Wednesday. One a product of the traditional recruiting method. The other a result of the COVID-era of recruiting that has officially reached the signing period. “Bijan committed early, last January,” head coach Lon Kruger said. “He had been to campus, had the official visit. Watched him play in person multiple times, had that relationship going. “Whereas C.J. is really the product of the COVID-recruiting era. He hasn’t been to campus. He didn’t have an official visit. We did everything through Zoom. So you had the two extremes there in terms of the what the recruiting process can look like.”

Two extremes with one common bond being the Sooners. Cortes has been one of the best players in the state the last couple of seasons, helping Kingfisher (Okla.) High to win the 2019 state championship. They were favorites to earn the 2020 title until COVID shut everything down the week of the tournament.

As a junior, he averaged 21.9 points per game, 5.8 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 steals, including shooting 51 percent from 3-point territory. “We’re always looking for quality character, high ethics, self-starters. Guys that are good teammates,” Kruger said. “Obviously, the basketball skill, of course. Bijan checks all those boxes. His family – they were down a lot prior to the pandemic in the previous year and they felt a great deal of comfort as we did with them. Again, a guy who really wanted to be a Sooner. That helps a lot, too.”