The Sooners are coming off a 27-21 victory against Iowa State in the Big 12 championship Saturday at AT&T Stadium to win their sixth consecutive conference title. The last four have been championship games at AT&T Stadium

Sixth-ranked OU (8-2) will take on seventh-ranked Florida (8-3) in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Dec. 30, it was announced Sunday afternoon.

Oklahoma has had so much success at AT&T Stadium, the Sooners have no problem going back in less than two weeks.

From an 0-2 conference start to winning seven games in a row and avenging one of those defeats when it mattered most, it has been a wild ride for OU’s bunch in the COVID-19 season of 2020.

“I would just encourage everybody to think of their own personal hardships that they have had during this pandemic,” said head coach Lincoln Riley after Saturday’s win. “This pandemic, obviously it wasn't just bad for us, it's been challenging for each and every one of us.

“Everybody's talked about how negative that 2020 has been and just it's almost kind of become a catchphrase now. And I do think though the adversity also provides an unbelievable opportunity to do something special and that's how we have tried to look at it this entire time through anything that came up was how awesome would it be to come back and everybody will remember.”

The Gators gave No. 1 Alabama all it could handle but lost 52-46 in the SEC championship game in Atlanta on Saturday night. Star tight end Kyle Pitts announced Sunday morning he’s opting out of the bowl game and entering the NFL Draft.

It will be OU’s first trip to the Cotton Bowl since losing to Texas A&M following the 2012 season. The Cotton Bowl is scheduled for 7 p.m., next Wednesday and will be televised by ESPN.