Center Creed Humphrey announced Friday afternoon he is going to return to OU for his redshirt junior season in 2020 in the social media message.

With a one-word tweet #Boomer, followed by a graphic design message, things just changed in a hurry for Oklahoma when it comes to the ceiling and expectations for the 2020 season.





Almost all OU fans had accepted wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and linebacker Kenneth Murray leaving early and both did announce just that last week. Humphrey was a legitimate 50/50 scenario.

Coming off a strong redshirt sophomore season, Humphrey was one of the three finalists for the Rimington Trophy, given to the nation’s best center. There have been multiple mock NFL Drafts, as recent as this week, that had Humphrey as a potential late-first round pick in the Draft.

Humphrey was the anchor of an incredibly inexperienced offensive line that still saw the Sooners finish fourth in the nation in total offense. Named a team captain, it will give Humphrey another chance to show what he can do with fellow 2017 class linemen Marquis Hayes, Tyrese Robinson and Adrian Ealy.

Humphrey was named the Big 12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year, earned first-team All-Big 12 honors and Academic All-Big 12 second team honors.

Multiple reports have said running back Kennedy Brooks will also return for the 2020 season. It is unknown at this time if any other player will make a public statement regarding whether or not they’ll be leaving OU or returning.

Running back Trey Sermon is a name a lot of fans have been wondering about, but so far, he has not said anything, one way or the other.

The deadline to put your name in the NFL Draft pool is next Friday, Jan. 17.