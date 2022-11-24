After consulting with doctor after doctor and discussions with his family, the realization hit. It was time to hang up the cleats, Criddell announced in February.

Criddell never suited up the rest of the season, but he wasn’t about to throw in the towel. He went through the fall and the winter hoping to make it all the way back one more time.

He said he experienced his initial concussion back in high school. By the time he suffered this one against Nebraska in September 2021, that was No. 10, at least in terms of the ones documented.

It didn’t feel any different than any of the other concussions, but it was another alarm that maybe football wasn’t going to be the future for former Oklahoma defensive back Jeremiah Criddell .

It came down to the first day of the early signing period for the 2019 class, and Criddell was down to OU and Oregon, with both schools having many reasons to be confident.

A lot of OU fans are always going to remember Criddell because his commitment was one of the rare looks behind the curtain with former head coach Lincoln Riley.

Criddell was hoping for a new lease on life, preparing to make the 2022 season his best one yet. Injuries had been an issue throughout his three-year career, but he was in a good headspace.

“Never went through it alone. OU really supported me that way. It was very hard for me. But I think just with the help of everyone else, it got easier as time went on. Obviously, it’s just a hard situation to get through.”

“Truthfully, I went through a lot of different talks with my parents and my family,” Criddell told SoonerScoop.com earlier this month. “I went through some dark times throughout that situation. I went to see therapists to try to work through it.

Now fast forward more than three years, and Criddell’s football future that once appeared so bright was being extinguished before it even got a chance to really got going.

All the coaches who recruited Criddell and coached Criddell are now long gone from Norman, so it would have made all the sense in the world for Criddell to follow suit.

Transfer somewhere closer to home, finish out his degree and figure out what’s next after football. Except that’s not what Criddell did.

Instead, he’s remained smack dab in Norman and will graduate next month with a criminology degree.

“I truthfully feel like when I made the decision to come to Oklahoma, I told myself in that ESPN room that this was a decision that I was going to see myself through, regardless of how it plays out. It was something new for me. But I definitely felt a tug on my heart that it was the right place for me. It was.

“Once I got here, I made it up in my mind that I was going to stay here and grind it out. When the situation presented itself, that was a great opportunity to respond to it and respond in a positive way. I’m passionate about this place. And I’m passionate about the guys I’ve lined up with. That’s where it stems from. The love I have for Oklahoma, what it has done for my family.”

Criddell has found a second chapter to his OU story. He can’t put on the pads anymore, but he’s rocking the headset and has been a student coach ever since the first day of spring practice.

He said he first got acquainted with Brent Venables during the bowl practices leading up to OU’s win vs. Oregon in the Alamo Bowl. It was only about a 20-30-minute conversation, but it was enough to get the wheels rolling.

Criddell’s passion, his juice for the game hadn’t gone away. Venables noticed that immediately. Criddell said he would have loved to have played for Venables, but he’s appreciating learning the game from him as well.

“A really infectious personality, got a light inside of him,” Venables said. “Just a really ultra-positive, great teammate. You could see that, and the players really respected him. He expressed a desire to potentially stick around and coach, and so I was all for that. Again, the game ends for everyone. What’s cool is the game’s been so good to him that he wanted an opportunity to stay around the game and pay the game back.

“He shows up every day, takes great pride in what he does. Over-deliverer, he cares what you think. He’s going to be a terrific coach. He’s got great relational skills, really bright, great communicator, full of energy and has a willingness to be coached up as well. Real humble guy, love him.”

The adjustment wasn’t always as easy as it has looked this season. Criddell admits how painful it was, and how every day is a struggle to a certain extent. But that’s not his calling now, and he respects the game has given him this second opportunity.

“I’m at the point where God put this in front of my face, and I’m going to attack it just like football,” Criddell said. “That’s what I’ve done so far. Just going to keep on going, keep on working hard. Keep on stacking days just like I did when I was a player.”

Criddell never thought about being a coach. He never dismissed it, either, just something you don’t think about when you believe you have years and years of playing the game to go through first.

He’s jumped in with both feet, and he’s more than just an encouraging word being heard on the sideline. He said he’s been learning so many things about offensive tendencies and concepts and the little nuances that come with offenses.

That attention to detail, that willingness to learn is something that has been appreciated by coaches and teammates.

“He's a guy that has a fantastic attitude and tremendous energy,” defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. “He's always wanting to learn and wanting to grow. 'Why do you do that, Coach? Why do you do that, Coach? How about this?' I just have a lot of respect and admiration for him.

“He's going to be a fantastic coach on top of being a great resource for our players, having been a guy who was a good player with a very bright future who had the game taken away from it.”

Strangely enough, Criddell’s experience was vital earlier this season when OU safety Damond Harmon sustained a major injury.

Harmon was injured against TCU, suffering a stinger and a concussion. He laid on the turf for several minutes before being carefully carted out.

It wasn’t the end for Harmon, who has returned for the Sooners in the last month. The perspective that Criddell was able to give helped Harmon with his own mindset.

“He was the one telling us to make sure you’re doing what you’re doing the right way and make sure you go 100 percent every day,” Harmon said. “Because look at me, it’s gone for me. And it was just that simple.

“Since he got medically retired, he’s been on all the DBs, make sure you are going to class and doing everything on the field 100 percent because it can end in an instant. It’s helped us all because we’re all looked at it at a different perspective now.”

It might have felt weird initially to go from teammate to coach, but the guys who have been in the trenches with are happy Criddell has been able to find success, albeit in a much different way than he first anticipated.

“He’s had to grow up fast with a quick change between being just your buddy to now being a coach for you,” cornerback Jaden Davis said. “It’s a different challenge. But when football’s over that’s hard for anybody. He’s just been instrumental for me. We live together. So just going over different plays and different calls and stuff like that. He’s really helped me get to where I am today.”

It’s clearly not the career Criddell envisioned, but he’s making the best of it and then some. He said he’s so appreciative of the OU family that loves him as Jeremiah, not just as the football player that wore the No. 22 jersey on Saturdays.

He’s had some preliminary talks with Venables about what could potentially happen for Criddell after he graduates next month, and he’s OK with just going with the flow and having trust it will all work out.

Criddell came to OU to experience new things and to make a difference and leave an imprint with the Sooners. This obviously wasn’t the script he would have initially written, but he can safely say mission accomplished. Criddell is indeed leaving his mark.