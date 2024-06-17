OUInsider offers the most comprehensive basketball coverage on the market, and this series will make that clearer than ever before. Though the entirety of the first installment will be free, it won't always be that way. Each week, there will be free content, but when recruiting notes and team notes are included, that section will be for premium subscribers only. So, if you haven't done so already, make sure to subscribe to OUInsider.com .

Welcome to the first installment of the Crimson Crossover, a weekly series discussing all things Oklahoma hoops. This series is for all the basketball fans who want content during the offseason. We will examine the 2024-25 roster from all angles, talk recruiting, do some mailbags, and even feature team notes throughout the offseason.

When thinking about how to begin this series, there was only one clear choice: writing about Jalon Moore. If you asked Porter Moser what his biggest win of the offseason was, he would most likely say it was retaining Moore. Moore went through the NBA Draft process but ultimately decided to return to Norman.

Before diving into this, let's be clear: calling Moore the alpha is not based on a gut feeling. In fact, "the alpha" has already been a term used to describe Moore. The senior has been the talk of Oklahoma's first week of summer workouts and practices.

In his junior season, Moore averaged 11.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, 0.6 steals, and 0.5 assists. Moore played and started in 31 games and averaged 25.5 minutes per game. He shot 515 from the field, 55% on two-pointers, 41% on three-pointers, and 73% on free throws. Another notable stat from Moore was his 21.1 defensive rebound percentage, which ranked 4th in the Big 12.

One of the most impressive aspects of Moore's season was that he seemingly got better as the year went on. When the gauntlet of Big 12 play arrived, Moore did not back down, he stayed consistent. In the 18 conference games, Moore averaged 11.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, and 0.7 steals. He shot 50% from the field, 53% on two-pointers, 40% on three-pointers, and 72% on free throws in conference play.

Moore's win shares were 3.4, which was second on the team, only behind Rivaldo Soares, who had 3.5. He also ended the year with the second-highest plus-minus at 6.1, again trailing only Soares, who had 9.3.

At times, the 6'6" forward was Oklahoma's best option at the five, and he was certainly their best option at the four. But you get it—Moore had a great season. The question is, what will it take for him to go from a very solid option to the alpha? What will get him from 11.2 points to 16?

When considering those questions, remember that there weren't any moments last season where Moore was simply not aggressive. If he wasn't scoring, it was because he didn't have the opportunities. It's safe to say that there will certainly be an increase in opportunities for Moore.

Last season, Moore shot 7.5 field goals per game. Obviously, that number will go up, but in particular, the 2.0 three-pointers attempted per game should increase as well. Moore made an enormous jump from the 11% he shot behind the arc at Georgia Tech to 41% last season. After going through the draft process, don't be surprised if Moore puts an emphasis on three-point shooting this offseason.

If Moore can continue to improve his three-point shot, he will be Moser's ace of spades this season, with the ability to shine at the dunker spot, high post, and from behind the arc. Moser already did a good job getting Moore open looks last season, and this year, he will likely increase the number of opportunities.

Expect to see Moore transition from a finisher to a scorer this season, as he is set to be the alpha.