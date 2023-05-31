OKLAHOMA CITY — Patty Gasso and Oklahoma are no strangers to the Women’s College World Series.

The Sooners have made it to USA Hall of Fame Stadium for the WCWS 16 times since 2000. Six of those trips resulted in national championships.

That’s a lot of teams stretched over a lot of seasons. But for Gasso, there’s one thing that stands out about this year’s team.

Culture.

“I think just it started as a very diverse group, a lot of different backgrounds, different cultures,” Gasso said during Wednesday’s press conference. “(I was) almost unsure what it was going to blend like. They (put) such a significant effort into creating this culture that they really gravitated to where — I don't know if they found each other on the street that they would all be best friends — but when you put them in a room and put softball in front of them, they've created this connection like nothing I've seen.”

Focusing on off-the-field chemistry and connection has been the secret to success for Gasso throughout her tenure, particularly this season.

This year’s Sooners have been arguably as dominant as they’ve ever been. They enter the WCWS with a 56-1 record and in the midst of a 48-game winning streak, the longest in NCAA History. They posted an undefeated 18-0 record in conference play, and they're currently ranked No. 1 nationally in offense (8.39 runs per game) and defense (1.00 ERA).

A significant reason is the returning cast of players from last season’s national title team, including Tiare Jennings, Jayda Coleman, Nicole May, Jordy Bahl, Alyssa Brito, Grace Lyons and Rylie Boone. But there were also several new pieces that the Sooners had to integrate throughout the season.

The Sooners added key players Haley Lee, Alex Storako and Cydney Sanders via the transfer portal during the offseason, and all three have played big roles in the Sooners’ success. Lee has started 55 of 57 games this season, posting a .399 batting average along with 59 hits, 55 runs and 51 RBIs. Storako has been one of the best pitchers in softball, ranking eighth nationally in ERA (1.13). Sanders has started 42 games at first base and has three home runs in the NCAA Tournament.

The Sooners have also incorporated five new freshmen — Kierston Deal, Avery Hodge and Jocelyn Erickson have contributed all season — but the team picked up where it left off the last two seasons. Lyons attributes that to the culture on and off the field.

“You always get a new group,” Lyons said. “Every single year, the team is different and you kind of have to figure out how you guys want to rally each year. Coming up with maybe a team dynamic that will change slowly. We still stick to that championship mindset. That's just how the Sooner program is and the legacy has left it, but each year is so unique.

“I think it goes to, one, the type of players that Coach recruits, just so open and kind and welcoming to everyone. We're all competitors, but I think the human side is something that's special that we don't really give much credit to how everyone is so unique, but we really rally around the fact that we're people too. And we have hobbies and passions, and a lot of us have a strong faith in the Lord, and I think that's something that's important to a lot of us, knowing that it's so much bigger than what happens on the field.”

Of course, the Sooners aren’t quite done yet. They open the WCWS against Stanford (45-13) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday (broadcast on ESPN) and are looking for their third championship in as many seasons.

But for Gasso, this team’s journey has been unique among the rest.

“​​It's still kind of amazing because they're so different,” Gasso said. ‘Each one up here is so completely different than the other. Yet they found a way to blend this entire team in, and it's been really amazing to watch.”