D-line shows great 'improvements' this spring, but growth still needed
NORMAN — After Oklahoma's spring game last Saturday, Brent Venables gave a glimpse into how he views the roster.
There's one position group that has been particularly in focus – the defensive line, specifically on the interior.
The annual exhibition gave the coaching staff an opportunity to rotate a ton of guys on the field to see how they'd perform in a game-type setting. The interior defensive line was a primary focus over the 48 minutes, especially considering the departure of key players like Jonah Laulu, Isaiah Coe, Jordan Kelley and Jacob Lacey from a year ago.
When asked about the defense as a whole, it didn't take long for Venables to circle that group.
"A year ago, I think one of the keys to the depth of improvement that we made was the competitive depth that we had," Venables said. "We’ve got one guy that has started a college football game returning interior-wise. And so that’s always a little bit concerning. I think the next most reps are, like, (91) snaps from a defensive tackle standpoint. Everywhere else we’ve got tremendous experience and playmaking."
Venables is right. Outside of Da'Jon Terry — who didn't play in the spring game — the player with the most experience on the Sooners' interior defensive line is Gracen Halton, who played 91 snaps last season, per Pro Football Focus. Ashton Sanders and Davon Sears are the only other players who logged snaps, and they combined for 30. So it makes sense that the Sooners have been in the mix for some transfer portal guys, including Damonic Williams, Jermaine Lole and others.
However, that doesn't mean the spring wasn't an important step forward for several key players on the roster.
Halton showed real growth and was one of the standout players this spring, and that showed over the weekend. The former four-star recruit recorded four tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack, and was a constant disruptor. Sears — who was named by the team as the most improved defensive player — recorded two sacks.
"Davon did a phenomenal job of kind of stepping into a bigger role this year with that defensive line group," Danny Stutsman said. "Kind of young now, but we’ve got all the dudes that we need to be successful. He’s kind of had to step up and be a leader. He did a phenomenal job doing that in this get-ready phase.”
And, of course, the freshman duo of Jayden Jackson and David Stone showed a ton of growth. The two combined for six tackles and a sack in the spring game, and both weighed in at over 300 pounds by the end of spring practices, Venables said.
"David Stone and Jayden Jackson – they are on it," Ethan Downs said. "Teally talented and disciplined. Coming from IMG (Academy), they are very familiar with the schedule we have here at OU. And the game plan, played at a high level there. They’ve adjusted really quickly, especially Jayden Jackson."
The defensive group presents fewer questions. The Sooners have several viable players, including Downs, Caiden Woullard, Trace Ford, PJ Adebawore and R Mason Thomas, and the staff is really high on true freshmen Danny Okoye, Wyatt Gilmore and Nigel Smith. Adebawore (2 tackles, 2 tackles) and Thomas (2 TFLs, 1 sack) really stood out last weekend as guys who could make a significant leap in the fall.
“We’ve had a lot of guys that have gotten better," Venables said. "They’ve all made really great improvements. Davon Sears, we gave him the most improved award. Gracen’s made tremendous improvement. PJ, R Mason, those guys have really gotten better. Ethan’s a better player than he was at the end of the season, had an all-conference type of season. And then we’ve got some really good young guys that we feel really good about. Some of those guys are guys who are returning like a Markus Strong or some newer guys like a David Stone or a Jayden Jackson. Some other guys that are in our system. (Ashton) Sanders had an excellent spring."
Still, questions surrounding the defensive line will linger heading into the fall, and the Sooners could eventually make some additions in the coming days as they try to add depth and experience. But either way, the Sooners will largely have to rely on some inexperienced and young players already on the roster.
It'll be up to veterans like Downs to lead the way.
"We have to continue to grow," Downs said. "Get stronger, bigger, faster. Our game has been looking a lot better... We have real good chemistry along the d-line. I’ve earned their trust and they look up to me. So a lot of that is going to be on my shoulders as far as how I hold them accountable, how we go into the offseason and our mentality. And how we lead, even in our sprints and summer workouts, taking the initiative to take that step forward. Just like we’re going to need to be during the season. A big play on the line, the d-line has to step up and make a play. We have to have that mentality, starting this Monday, after this weekend."
