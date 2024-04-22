NORMAN — After Oklahoma's spring game last Saturday, Brent Venables gave a glimpse into how he views the roster.

There's one position group that has been particularly in focus – the defensive line, specifically on the interior.

The annual exhibition gave the coaching staff an opportunity to rotate a ton of guys on the field to see how they'd perform in a game-type setting. The interior defensive line was a primary focus over the 48 minutes, especially considering the departure of key players like Jonah Laulu, Isaiah Coe, Jordan Kelley and Jacob Lacey from a year ago.

When asked about the defense as a whole, it didn't take long for Venables to circle that group.

"A year ago, I think one of the keys to the depth of improvement that we made was the competitive depth that we had," Venables said. "We’ve got one guy that has started a college football game returning interior-wise. And so that’s always a little bit concerning. I think the next most reps are, like, (91) snaps from a defensive tackle standpoint. Everywhere else we’ve got tremendous experience and playmaking."

Venables is right. Outside of Da'Jon Terry — who didn't play in the spring game — the player with the most experience on the Sooners' interior defensive line is Gracen Halton, who played 91 snaps last season, per Pro Football Focus. Ashton Sanders and Davon Sears are the only other players who logged snaps, and they combined for 30. So it makes sense that the Sooners have been in the mix for some transfer portal guys, including Damonic Williams, Jermaine Lole and others.

However, that doesn't mean the spring wasn't an important step forward for several key players on the roster.

Halton showed real growth and was one of the standout players this spring, and that showed over the weekend. The former four-star recruit recorded four tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack, and was a constant disruptor. Sears — who was named by the team as the most improved defensive player — recorded two sacks.