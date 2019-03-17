OU, 19-13 overall, will take on No. 8 seed Ole Miss in the South region on Friday in Columbia, S.C. The winner of that game will face either No. 1 Virginia or No. 16 Gardner-Webb in the round of 32 on Sunday.

The Sooners were already squarely in the NCAA tournament, earning a No. 9 seed when the brackets were revealed Sunday evening.

Turns out Oklahoma basketball had nothing to worry about throughout the weekend.

“It means a lot,” senior guard Christian James said. “I'll never take this moment for granted. To go to the tournament three out of four years is pretty special and I want to make this run pretty special, to end on a good note.

“These guys have worked so hard to prepare for this moment and we have an opportunity to play. We're proud to represent the Big 12 and we're going to try to win this ball game and go as far as possible.”

National perception had OU in the tournament, but most pundits had OU as either a No. 10 seed or even a No. 11 seed, especially after a Big 12 first-round loss to West Virginia on Wednesday. Credit goes to Mike Shepherd and Lon Kruger for creating a schedule in November and December that helped OU stand on its own two feet.

The Sooners were aggressive in non-conference action and were 12-1 during that part of play that included multiple road wins and several neutral site victories.

“I knew that our schedule ... the NCAA gives you a blueprint of how to schedule and what to do to give yourself a best chance at an at-large,” Kruger said. “Coach Shep and Joe C. do a great job of putting together the schedule that plays well. Obviously the committee said that every game counts equal and they stood by their word.

“I don't know why people .... There are rules to the game and they were pretty clear of what they were but still people want to talk about a non-conference record or talk about things that didn't relate to the selection. I didn't quite understand that. But it played out like the won-loss record would indicate with the strength of schedule.”

Kruger and OU players admittedly said they don’t know too much about Ole Miss this season. But it’ll be a great opportunity to play somebody new after the Big 12 grind.

“Yea, I would definitely say playing somebody outside of the Big 12 is a nice change-up,” junior Kristian Doolittle said. “It’s a new focus going into this game. Not only is it somebody out of conference, you’re playing for a little bit more in single elimination. I don’t know who wouldn’t be excited for a game like that.”

Game times are still to be determined. OU will practice in Norman on Monday and Tuesday before departing for South Carolina on Wednesday.

News and notes

Kruger said it’s too early to know whether fifth-year senior Jamuni McNeace will be able to play. McNeace rolled his ankle once again in the loss to the Mountaineers.

“It will be day-to-day,” Kruger said. Find out if he can practice full speed tomorrow, for sure, based on what he did yesterday. See how he is Tuesday and take it day-to-day.”