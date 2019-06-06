College Station (Texas) A&M Consolidated athlete Brian Darby will definitely vouch for that. Darby entered Monday evening without an OU offer, and now he is committed to the Sooners by Thursday afternoon.

You can debate the importance of summer camps has been lessened over the last five, 10 years, but there’s still a spot for them.

Darby, a three-star prospect, has a versatile skill set although he’ll be used primarily at wide receiver. Darby participated at the satellite camp at Houston Baptist University on Monday evening, and quickly caught the attention of OU coaches Lincoln Riley, Dennis Simmons and Shane Beamer.



Before the night was done, Darby had the OU offer in his hand, and it certainly felt like a countdown to when Darby would make the decision.

Darby was so sure of things that OU fans didn’t even get to speculate about Riley tweeting the eyes emoji because it was never sent out. Darby beat Riley to the punch.

It became clear in recent months that OU was looking for some sort of combo-like athlete that can bring a different dimension to the offense. SoonerScoop.com recruiting editor Josh McCuistion was at the satellite camp and said the best comparison for Darby might be former OU star Josh Norman from back in the early 2000s. A physical runner, who can be that guy on a jet sweep but can also make plays down the field.