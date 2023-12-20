David Stone headlines 'unique' newcomers on the defensive line
NORMAN — When it came to the positions of need during the 2024 recruiting cycle, Brent Venables was honest about where the Sooners focused the most.
It was all about both lines of scrimmage, especially the defensive line. So it's no wonder that of the 27 recruits that signed national letters of intent with Oklahoma on Wednesday, 10 of them were linemen. Four of the five defensive linemen are rated as a four- or five-star signees by Rivals.
Defensive line recruiting has become a valuable commodity among Power 5 programs, and Venables feels confident about the reinforcements the Sooners have added in the 2024 class.
“It’s the law of supply and demand," Venables said during his Wednesday press conference. "There’s just not as many of ‘em, and it’s been that way since football became a sport. So rushing the passer, stopping the run, (the) lines of scrimmage is where the game’s always been won and lost. So that’s not a new (revelation). There’s just not as many of ‘em that are able to play at a really really high level.
"Your ability from a refinement standpoint to rush the passer and re-create a line of scrimmage, block recognition, the fundamentals that go along with it. Not everybody’s developed the same way. So we’ve got a group of guys that really have a unique skill set but also have some tremendous foundation of fundamentals, too."
Atop that group of 'unique' defensive linemen is David Stone, the crown jewel of the Sooners' 2024 class. The consensus five-star defensive tackle committed back in August, choosing the Sooners over Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Florida State and many others. Stone — listed at 6-foot-4 and 282 pounds — never wavered in his commitment, and by 9:38 a.m. he officially became a Sooner, becoming one of the most significant defensive signees for the Sooners in recent memory.
The Oklahoma native, currently attending IMG Academy in Florida, also played an active role in helping the Sooners recruit several other prospects in the 2024 class.
"David is tremendously talented, but he has a lot of the right stuff that you want," Venables said. "Everybody loves David that has met David. He’s got really endearing leadership qualities to him. He’s humble, hard-working, tough, really smart, articulate … he’s a leader of young men. Players follow him. The uniqueness is that’s over a two-year relationship with he and his family. You love that, being a relationship-driven program. You want it to be about that. This is a forever decision for each and every one of these young men.
"For David, it’s probably one of the longest relationships that we’ve had. He is a great leader. Guys will follow him. He’s got tremendous respect, both in high school football and in the recruiting circles. You’ve going to have some influence there along the way."
But Stone is far from the only significant signee on the defensive line. Joining him is his IMG teammate Jayden Jackson, a four-star prospect. The Sooners also snagged a pair of four-star signees at defensive end in Nigel Smith and Tulsa native Danny Okoye, with both listed at 6-foot-5. Capping off the defensive line recruits is three-star Wyatt Gilmore, who's listed at 6-foot-4.
The defensive line group brings immediate length and size to the Sooners, which is critical given the team will play in the Southeastern Conference next season. They'll also add to a position group that will have R Mason Thomas, Adepoku Adebowore, Ethan Downs, Da'Jon Terry and Jacob Lacey returning next season.
"I really love the defensive line, and we've talked about that as being something where everything starts up front, as the saying goes," Venables said. "And that couldn't be more appropriate here with our own David Stone here from the state of Oklahoma via IMG (Academy). And then Nigel Smith, Danny Okoye, Jayden Jackson and Wyatt Gilmore. And Danny, being another in-state product from Tulsa.
"I'm really excited about that group of guys up front combined with the guys that we're gonna have coming back, transitioning and going into the SEC. We've got length, size and power."
But it wasn't enough to just focus on the defensive line. The Sooners needed reinforcements on the other side of the line of scrimmage, too, particularly with the departures of Cayden Green, Andrew Raym, Tyler Guyton and Walter Rouse, among others.
Venables feels pretty good about the newcomers on the offensive line, too.
The offensive line group was already solid with a group headlined by four-star prospect Eugene Brooks, along with Isaiah Autry, Edmond native Josh Aisosa and Daniel Akinkunmi, a London native and the program's first signee from oversees. But that group was further solidified with a late commit from Eddy Pierre-Louis, rated as the No. 1 guard in the 2024 class by Rivals. Though not technically a signee, the Sooners have also landed a commitment from former Michigan State tackle Spencer Brown via the transfer portal.
Landing a signature from Pierre-Louis, a Florida native and teammate of OU linebacker Lewis Carter, was huge for the Sooners.
"(OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh)... did a wonderful job putting this group of linemen together," Venables said.
With the Sooners losing several players on both the offensive and defensive lines, combined with joining the toughest conference in college football next season, there was a sense of urgency to add immediate depth and talent. Venables is confident the Sooners have done that.
He also suggested the team isn't done yet.
"I feel great about the lines of scrimmage," Venables said. "We have when it’s all said and done with a few of the portal additions, we’ll have give or take 16 offensive and defensive lineman that will help us again reinforce the trenches where the game’s won or lost. But I love the speed that we have in this class. And I love the physicality of this class. Both sides of the ball."
