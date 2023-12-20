NORMAN — When it came to the positions of need during the 2024 recruiting cycle, Brent Venables was honest about where the Sooners focused the most.

It was all about both lines of scrimmage, especially the defensive line. So it's no wonder that of the 27 recruits that signed national letters of intent with Oklahoma on Wednesday, 10 of them were linemen. Four of the five defensive linemen are rated as a four- or five-star signees by Rivals.

Defensive line recruiting has become a valuable commodity among Power 5 programs, and Venables feels confident about the reinforcements the Sooners have added in the 2024 class.

“It’s the law of supply and demand," Venables said during his Wednesday press conference. "There’s just not as many of ‘em, and it’s been that way since football became a sport. So rushing the passer, stopping the run, (the) lines of scrimmage is where the game’s always been won and lost. So that’s not a new (revelation). There’s just not as many of ‘em that are able to play at a really really high level.

"Your ability from a refinement standpoint to rush the passer and re-create a line of scrimmage, block recognition, the fundamentals that go along with it. Not everybody’s developed the same way. So we’ve got a group of guys that really have a unique skill set but also have some tremendous foundation of fundamentals, too."

Atop that group of 'unique' defensive linemen is David Stone, the crown jewel of the Sooners' 2024 class. The consensus five-star defensive tackle committed back in August, choosing the Sooners over Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Florida State and many others. Stone — listed at 6-foot-4 and 282 pounds — never wavered in his commitment, and by 9:38 a.m. he officially became a Sooner, becoming one of the most significant defensive signees for the Sooners in recent memory.

The Oklahoma native, currently attending IMG Academy in Florida, also played an active role in helping the Sooners recruit several other prospects in the 2024 class.

"David is tremendously talented, but he has a lot of the right stuff that you want," Venables said. "Everybody loves David that has met David. He’s got really endearing leadership qualities to him. He’s humble, hard-working, tough, really smart, articulate … he’s a leader of young men. Players follow him. The uniqueness is that’s over a two-year relationship with he and his family. You love that, being a relationship-driven program. You want it to be about that. This is a forever decision for each and every one of these young men.

"For David, it’s probably one of the longest relationships that we’ve had. He is a great leader. Guys will follow him. He’s got tremendous respect, both in high school football and in the recruiting circles. You’ve going to have some influence there along the way."