Everyone's focus may be on tomorrow's second national signing day for the class of 2019 but for the past month so much of the Sooners recruiting focus, thanks to 23 early signees, has been about the class of 2020. And that focus has already started to pay dividends with the breaking news of just moments ago when Keller (Texas) Central Rivals250 wide receiver Davon Graham committed to the Sooners.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound receiver has long called Oklahoma his dream school so when they offered last summer during Oklahoma's camp the Sooners immediately jumped to the top of his list.

"OU has been my dream school since i could remember," Graham said of what brought him to choose Oklahoma today. "Next, Lincoln Riley not only is a great coach, but a great man. his GrowU program just blows me away and also I can drive to Oklahoma with my eyes closed.

"I have family everywhere. My cousin goes to Oklahoma and my other close cousin is an hour away at Oklahoma State. I have a cousin that lives in Norman and she’s a doctor.

"(Basically) it just felt right."

Graham, who was, then, just coming off a sophomore season that saw him go for 24-catches for 557-yards (23.2-yards per catch) and six touchdowns and most saw him as a receiver. However, then, defensive backs coach Kerry Cooks made the offer at cornerback and it made for an interesting situation.

Was Graham more serious about Oklahoma or about the idea of playing wide receiver.

It would seem on Tuesday afternoon we got our answer.