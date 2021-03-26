De'Vion Harmon intending to enter Draft
The week of changes for the Oklahoma basketball program continued Friday afternoon with sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon announcing his intentions to enter the 2021 NBA Draft.
Harmon, the team’s second-leading scorer, made his announcement just a day removed from head coach Lon Kruger retiring.
I plan on entering the NBA Draft!!— De’Vion Harmon (@DeVionHarmon11) March 26, 2021
Thank you, Oklahoma! Forever Love❤️ pic.twitter.com/cL7StdSD6m
After a back-and-forth freshman season, Harmon found his groove as a sophomore for the Sooners. Recruited as a point guard, Harmon found the majority of success coming off the ball and coming in transition.
He averaged 12.9 points per game, 3.4 rebounds, two assists and one steal per game. What he did better than everything is get OU going early, bringing the energy in the first half for the rest of the team to build off of and find their own as the game kept going.
Harmon said he plans on entering the NBA Draft, but of course, there is a possibility he could return to the Sooners moving forward.
The NCAA passed a rule change a couple of years ago that will allow players to return to school if they declare for the NBA draft but are not selected. Last year, players had to make their intentions known 10 days before the Draft. It is to be determined if it stays that way. And obviously, as long as Harmon doesn’t hire an agent.
Harmon, ranked No. 43 nationally for the 2019 class, was a catalyst for big-time recruiting class for the Sooners. He hit a rough patch midway through his freshman year before figuring things out and becoming a crucial member to Kruger’s final team this season.
Harmon was unable to participate with the Sooners in the NCAA Tournament because of a positive COVID-19 test result last week. The Sooners lost to No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga in the second round Monday afternoon.