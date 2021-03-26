The week of changes for the Oklahoma basketball program continued Friday afternoon with sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon announcing his intentions to enter the 2021 NBA Draft.

After a back-and-forth freshman season, Harmon found his groove as a sophomore for the Sooners. Recruited as a point guard, Harmon found the majority of success coming off the ball and coming in transition.

He averaged 12.9 points per game, 3.4 rebounds, two assists and one steal per game. What he did better than everything is get OU going early, bringing the energy in the first half for the rest of the team to build off of and find their own as the game kept going.

Harmon said he plans on entering the NBA Draft, but of course, there is a possibility he could return to the Sooners moving forward.

The NCAA passed a rule change a couple of years ago that will allow players to return to school if they declare for the NBA draft but are not selected. Last year, players had to make their intentions known 10 days before the Draft. It is to be determined if it stays that way. And obviously, as long as Harmon doesn’t hire an agent.