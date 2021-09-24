Deandre Moore commits to OU

Oklahoma is going to take another shot at having three elite wide receivers committed at the same time and hoping for different results.

The latest 2023 name to join the Sooners is from a familiar high school as Los Alamitos (Calif.) High receiver Deandre Moore made his OU choice Friday afternoon. He picked OU instead of finalists USC, Oregon, Alabama and Florida State, among many other offers.

Moore becomes the third Rivals 100 prospect from Los Alamitos to commit to OU’s 2023 class, joining receiver Makai Lemon and five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson.

It was right around this time last year when OU had three Rivals 250 receivers committed for the 2022 class in Luther Burden, Talyn Shettron and Jordan Hudson. None of them remain at this point, but it goes to show you that OU just simply bounces back and keeps going.

To go along with Moore and Lemon, OU also has the commitment of Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage No. 1-ranked receiver Brandon Inniss.