It was a terrific story. Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown coming back home near Hollywood, Fla., to play in the Orange Bowl against No. 1-ranked Alabama.

Brown is a role model to a lot of young kids growing up in his area, and the perfect ending was going to be a lights out performance by the man known as Hollywood against the Tide.

Great stories don’t always have fairy tale endings, and Brown’s did not in OU’s 45-34 loss to Alabama on Saturday evening.

As much as Brown wanted to play, as much as he said he was going to play throughout the week, he just wasn’t himself. He finished with zero catches and two drops and just could never get on the same page with quarterback Kyler Murray all evening.

“I think the conditioning had an effect and we could tell pretty soon he just wasn't sharp like he normally was,” head coach Lincoln Riley said. “It was frustrating. He had made some real progress in about the last two or three days. I didn't know, when we left, I didn't know if he was going to be able to play or not.

“He did not do one thing in Norman as far as on the field practice. I didn't know if he was going to be able to play and down here, I was pretty encouraged. His desire was certainly there but just wasn't his night.”

Brown had battled an ankle injury during the second half of the season but was thought to be fully healthy heading into OU’s game against Texas in the Big 12 championship.

The final play of the third quarter, Brown injured his foot and never returned. Riley said it was good for Brown to have that time off between the championship game and the Orange Bowl to try to rest and heal, but also didn’t allow for him to be sharp, mentally or physically.

“It was real difficult,” said Brown following the game. “Not being 100 percent, it hurt me. But I was just out there trying to fight for my team. There’s really nothing I could do. I was out there trying to do my best.”

Brown finished the season with 75 catches for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns, leading the team in catches and yards.

But now? He, as well as a couple of other big-time offensive players, have a decision to make.