Decisions, Decisions
It was a terrific story. Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown coming back home near Hollywood, Fla., to play in the Orange Bowl against No. 1-ranked Alabama.
Brown is a role model to a lot of young kids growing up in his area, and the perfect ending was going to be a lights out performance by the man known as Hollywood against the Tide.
Great stories don’t always have fairy tale endings, and Brown’s did not in OU’s 45-34 loss to Alabama on Saturday evening.
As much as Brown wanted to play, as much as he said he was going to play throughout the week, he just wasn’t himself. He finished with zero catches and two drops and just could never get on the same page with quarterback Kyler Murray all evening.
“I think the conditioning had an effect and we could tell pretty soon he just wasn't sharp like he normally was,” head coach Lincoln Riley said. “It was frustrating. He had made some real progress in about the last two or three days. I didn't know, when we left, I didn't know if he was going to be able to play or not.
“He did not do one thing in Norman as far as on the field practice. I didn't know if he was going to be able to play and down here, I was pretty encouraged. His desire was certainly there but just wasn't his night.”
Brown had battled an ankle injury during the second half of the season but was thought to be fully healthy heading into OU’s game against Texas in the Big 12 championship.
The final play of the third quarter, Brown injured his foot and never returned. Riley said it was good for Brown to have that time off between the championship game and the Orange Bowl to try to rest and heal, but also didn’t allow for him to be sharp, mentally or physically.
“It was real difficult,” said Brown following the game. “Not being 100 percent, it hurt me. But I was just out there trying to fight for my team. There’s really nothing I could do. I was out there trying to do my best.”
Brown finished the season with 75 catches for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns, leading the team in catches and yards.
But now? He, as well as a couple of other big-time offensive players, have a decision to make.
The final line has OU fans talking. Is he talking about “we” as in Brown being with the Sooners? Or just the overall “we” in that the OU brand is never going away?
Brown isn’t the only player with a choice to make in terms of leaving OU early to head to the NFL or return for another season.
The offensive line is already going to take a big hit with the departures of guards Ben Powers and Dru Samia. But both tackles are draft eligible in redshirt juniors Cody Ford and Bobby Evans.
Ford declined to comment after the game on his situation, saying he had put his heart and soul into the Orange Bowl and would think about it later.
Riley understands the dilemma, and his message has been clear and consistent ever since he has been in Norman.
“I've always believed if you're a first rounder, unless you just absolutely want to stay, that you should probably go. After that, it depends on what you think you would have to gain by coming back,” Riley said. “Especially with the average NFL career being about three years, most guys don't make it out of that first contract. The pay difference ... like Baker got $32 million guaranteed as the first pick. I think the first pick in the second round, I think it's like $5 (million). I mean it's a staggering difference.
“I think you have to take a step back and look at it and say if I come back, do I think I could improve my stock enough? You see guys do it different ways. I would never agree with somebody going to be a free agent. But some guys do.”
Riley has also been consistent about the fact the only way to truly know is to address the situation. It might be difficult to talk about and tough to balance when dealing with a college football playoff scenario, but you have to be candid and honest about what’s going on and where everybody stands.
“We try to be proactive about it and talk to them and educate their families. We had a lot of talks with NFL GMs, NFL coaches, the people, especially here in the last month,” Riley said. “A lot of my time, a lot of traveling, recruiting, getting ready for this game was also on the phone with a lot of those people to try to gauge where they really see these guys. You just want to paint them a real picture. At the end of the day, they have to make the decision that they want.”
Like Ford, it was tough for Brown to comment on what he’s going to do for 2019, saying he needed time to reflect and talk with his family.
“I don't have a timeline,” Brown said. “I want to sit down and reflect in the offseason. Try to get healthy and when that time comes, sit down with my family.”
It wasn’t the dream final chapter for Brown or for the Sooners, but it was another memorable season at OU for Brown, Evans and Ford and a whole lot more.
There’s no real right choice. There is just their choice, whenever they’re ready to make it.