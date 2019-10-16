Oklahoma's defensive unit had a banner day on Saturday and while Sooner fans were over the moon about it, plenty of top targets were as well. SoonerScoop.com caught up with a number of the defensive recruits the Sooners have their eyes on and got their impressions of Oklahoma with the possibility of a renewed defense.

Who was watching OU-Texas while visiting another program?

Who can see himself in Norman? Find all of this and more in the Post-Texas Notes.

Post-Texas Notes