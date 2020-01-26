Earlier this evening WildcatAuthority.com first reported news that DeMarco Murray would be leaving Arizona and Kevin Sumlin to join Lincoln Riley as the newest member of OU's coaching staff. We can now say we've independently verified that report and even spoke with someone close to Murray and Sumlin that can verify that report is true. Check the Crimson Corner for a full update on the latest, what kind of coach Murray was in his one year at Arizona and how tough it was for the former Bishop Gorman star to leave Sumlin, who he has known since he was a player at Gorman.

