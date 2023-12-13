DeMarco Murray, Oklahoma bolster backfield with transfer RB Samuel Franklin
Over the back half of the 2023 season, it became clear to anyone taking in an Oklahoma football game that Gavin Sawchuk had assumed a firm grasp on the bell-cow role in the Sooners' backfield.
Sawchuk's much-anticipated arrival took a significant bite out of Tawee Walker's carries in the latter part of the year, which certainly played a part in his decision to enter the transfer portal. Then, unexpectedly, the Sooners also saw true freshman Daylan Smothers enter the portal, leaving Demarco Murray's room with something to be desired in terms of competitive depth.
That concern, however, has been resolved, as former Tennessee-Martin running back Samuel Franklin has committed to Oklahoma.
The redshirt sophomore out of Little Rock (Ark.) was highly productive as the primary back for the UT-Martin Skyhawks this season.
Franklin's 1,389 yards ranked third nationally in FCS and his 6.20 yards per carry ranked inside the Top 25 for the 2023 season.
The Sooners' newest addition reported offers from USC, South Carolina, and Texas Tech among others, but ultimately decided that Oklahoma was the place he needed to be going forward, even if it meant fighting for carries with the incumbent starter.
With Franklin now on board, there's an experienced back on the scene that could push Sawchuk for carries in 2024. Add in Jovantae Barnes, Kalib Hicks, and five-star freshman Taylor Tatum all vying for a chance to break into the top portion of the depth chart, and the Sooners’ backfield is flush with talent ahead of its first year in the SEC.
