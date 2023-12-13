Over the back half of the 2023 season, it became clear to anyone taking in an Oklahoma football game that Gavin Sawchuk had assumed a firm grasp on the bell-cow role in the Sooners' backfield.

Sawchuk's much-anticipated arrival took a significant bite out of Tawee Walker's carries in the latter part of the year, which certainly played a part in his decision to enter the transfer portal. Then, unexpectedly, the Sooners also saw true freshman Daylan Smothers enter the portal, leaving Demarco Murray's room with something to be desired in terms of competitive depth.

That concern, however, has been resolved, as former Tennessee-Martin running back Samuel Franklin has committed to Oklahoma.