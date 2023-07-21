Seventeen years after he left USC at the altar on his own commitment day, DeMarco Murray is still a painful thorn in the Trojans’ side.

And this time, he can thank one Skip Johnson for a metaphorical alley-oop in the process.

The Sooners have picked up a commitment from four-star 2024 running back Taylor Tatum, the No. 48 overall player and No. 3 RB in the nation in the Rivals rankings. The Longview (Texas) native will play both football and baseball in Norman, and he immediately becomes the highest-ranked commit in Oklahoma’s class.

In recent weeks, Tatum’s recruitment had morphed into the inaugural high-profile recruiting battle between Lincoln Riley and his former employer. When Riley left Oklahoma for USC in November 2021, he first made an effort to hire Murray as his new running backs coach, but that interest was met with no reciprocation. The Trojans then tried to flip four-star back Jovantae Barnes, who at the time was silently committed to the Sooners in the 2022 class. However, Murray was able to withstand the push and keep Barnes locked in with Oklahoma. However, in the nearly two years since, Oklahoma and USC had yet to go mano-a-mano for one of the nation’s top recruits.