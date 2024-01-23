NORMAN — An hour before tipoff on Tuesday night, the Lloyd Noble Center crowd was ready to go. The buzz was palpable, as the Sooners (15-4, 3-3 Big 12) had a chance to defeat rival Texas on a national stage.

It's been OU coach Porter Moser's vision to pack out every home game. But despite the Sooners holding a halftime lead, it was the Longhorns who got the last laugh.

The buzz was palpable for much of the game, particularly when a pair of Jalon Moore dunks fueled a 17-2 run gave the Sooners a six-point lead with four minutes before half. When the Sooners came out after halftime holding a 33-32 lead, they were just 20 minutes away from a statement victory in front of a energetic crowd.

Instead, the Longhorns' offense went to work. They outscored the Sooners 43-27 in the second half, which included a 21-6 run to end the game, and they shot 54.5% (12 of 22) from the floor. The Sooners' offense, meanwhile, struggled to get going as they shot just 10 of 26 (38.5%) from the floor.

It was too much to overcome for the Sooners, who fell 75-60.

"I’m disappointed," Moser said after the game. "I’m disappointed because we got the lead, (the) fans were awesome. I’ve worked my ass off to get people in here, and that’s on me. That’s on me... Obviously we didn’t play to our standards, and you got to give them credit, but it starts with me. I put that team out there today, and we thought we were ready, but we looked tired in the second half. I've got to give them credit, because I thought they made some crucial, key baskets in like a 7-8 minute stretch, and they got separation.

"I’m not throwing any of those guys under the bus. We didn’t play well tonight. It starts with me. I know those guys are looking in the mirror, too. We have to come back. I apologize to Sooner Nation. I’ve been working to get this crowd like this. They were great. We didn’t win. We’ll bounce back from this."

Here's notes and takeaways from a tough loss at home for the Sooners: