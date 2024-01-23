Despite packed Lloyd Noble Center, No. 11 Sooners fall to Texas
NORMAN — An hour before tipoff on Tuesday night, the Lloyd Noble Center crowd was ready to go. The buzz was palpable, as the Sooners (15-4, 3-3 Big 12) had a chance to defeat rival Texas on a national stage.
It's been OU coach Porter Moser's vision to pack out every home game. But despite the Sooners holding a halftime lead, it was the Longhorns who got the last laugh.
The buzz was palpable for much of the game, particularly when a pair of Jalon Moore dunks fueled a 17-2 run gave the Sooners a six-point lead with four minutes before half. When the Sooners came out after halftime holding a 33-32 lead, they were just 20 minutes away from a statement victory in front of a energetic crowd.
Instead, the Longhorns' offense went to work. They outscored the Sooners 43-27 in the second half, which included a 21-6 run to end the game, and they shot 54.5% (12 of 22) from the floor. The Sooners' offense, meanwhile, struggled to get going as they shot just 10 of 26 (38.5%) from the floor.
It was too much to overcome for the Sooners, who fell 75-60.
"I’m disappointed," Moser said after the game. "I’m disappointed because we got the lead, (the) fans were awesome. I’ve worked my ass off to get people in here, and that’s on me. That’s on me... Obviously we didn’t play to our standards, and you got to give them credit, but it starts with me. I put that team out there today, and we thought we were ready, but we looked tired in the second half. I've got to give them credit, because I thought they made some crucial, key baskets in like a 7-8 minute stretch, and they got separation.
"I’m not throwing any of those guys under the bus. We didn’t play well tonight. It starts with me. I know those guys are looking in the mirror, too. We have to come back. I apologize to Sooner Nation. I’ve been working to get this crowd like this. They were great. We didn’t win. We’ll bounce back from this."
Here's notes and takeaways from a tough loss at home for the Sooners:
Max Abmas outduels the Sooners
The former Oral Roberts guard had been killing the Sooners all game. But his biggest bucket came midway through the second half.
While the Longhorns had wrestled control to start the second half, the Sooners were still within striking distance, trailing just 57-54 with 10 minutes to go. But Abmas, who had made a 3-pointer just a minute prior, nailed a deep triple to push the Longhorns' lead to six.
The Sooners never recovered. That bucket was part of a 10-0 run that put the game out of reach. Abmas finished with a game-high 22 points (8 of 14 shooting, 4 of 8 from 3) to go with four rebounds and three assists.
"He makes shots," Moser said. "He made one from the corner. He made one from the top. He draws so much attention, it’s hard to help and it gets your help defense going with him. Tremendous player. Super efficient. I think he had 22 points on 14 shots, four rebounds, three assists. Super efficient night by an all-league player."
Dylan Disu also hurt the Sooners with 19 points and 10 rebounds
Sooners win the turnover battle, but struggle on the glass
Turnovers have been the crutch for the Sooners all season. But they didn't just win the turnover battle 13-8, they also won the points-off-turnovers battle 16-8.
The difference? The Sooners were crushed on the glass 40-24, and the Longhorns held an 8-5 advantage on the offensive glass and a 6-2 advantage in second chance points. Considering the Longhorns have been near the bottom of the Big 12 in rebounding all season, it was tough for the Sooners to overcome.
"They dominated," Moser said. "I thought Disu, (Dillo) Mitchell, they’re high-level athletes. And they were blocking shots and we didn’t get offensive rebounds. We had five. I thought Rivaldo (Soares) came in but our starting guys, Sam (Godwin), Jalon (Moore), Otega (Oweh) didn’t have any. John (Hugley) had one (offensive rebound) in 20 minutes."
Hugley led the Sooners with seven rebounds. Moore and Soares each had five.
Notes
— Godwin again struggled against the Longhorns. He picked up two early fouls and only played nine minutes, logging two points and zero rebounds.
Over the last three games, Godwin has totaled four points, seven rebounds, 11 fouls and just 36 minutes of playing time.
— Moore again played well for the Sooners, finishing with a game-high 15 points.
— Milos Uzan (9 points, 3/11 shooting) and Javian McCollum (9 points, 4/12 shooting) both struggled, though they each had four assists. Neither of the Sooners' starting guards found much space against Texas' defense.
— The Sooners' outside shooting continues to be an issue. They made just 4 of 19 (21%) from the 3-point line. The Longhorns made 8 of 18.
Next up: The Sooners will look to bounce back against No. 20 Texas Tech at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center.