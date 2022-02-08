Development a core principle for Venables

During a more than 12-minute answer last week, first-year Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables used a lot of terms that caught people’s attention.

“Just add water.”

“Assembly required.”

“Batteries not included.”

“Water the bamboo.”

That last one definitely brought about some chuckles before Venables went in-depth as to what it all meant.

The question was about how OU attacked the defensive line through the transfer portal (Jonah Laulu, Jeffery Johnson) and through the last month of recruiting the 2022 class (R Mason Thomas, Gracen Halton, Kevonte Henry).

What it turned into was Venables giving you a glimpse of what is going to be paramount in his program. In the age of immediate playing time, Venables is absolutely going to stress development. He’s going to stress the patience it will take for a player to reach their potential.

Four-star, five-star prospect doesn’t play as a true freshman? Don’t bring out that bust label yet. A three-star is struggling to find their spot on the field? Not time to cash in the chips and hit the transfer portal.

“It's just a great reminder that it is a developmental game and sometimes it takes a little bit of time. One of the cool things I love about recruiting and coaching, every three to five years, cool thing about being in college is these guys get to graduate, and go chase their dreams, and become husbands, and fathers, and employees, employers. And it's really cool to help facilitate that growth and that development.”

Venables went back and forth, bringing out examples of all kinds of players. How former Clemson star Vic Beasley was lost initially before becoming one of the best defensive linemen in the country. How former Clemson defensive back Mario Goodrich was floundering and just turned in a dynamic senior season because he saw it all the way through.

See, they can’t all be Adrian Peterson. They can’t all just be players where you ‘just add water’ and walk away and let him do his thing.

“But people forget, sometimes when they show up, sometimes it's just add water, right? How many of y'all like to make those cookies or those brownies? All you got to do is add water, right? Ain't no mess,” Venables said. “It's like, poof. We all know Adrian Peterson. Just add water, stay out of the way.

“Then some guys you've got to lay it all out. You take them out of the box, you got to spread everything out. You've got to unfold the instructions and, piece by piece, you put it together. And at the end of the day, you can get it to the same point. It just might take a little while. So, assembly required, the box says, right? It says batteries not included. So you've got some work to do, but that's okay too. That's a fun thing about coaching and developing and just really cool, there's so many countless stories.”

Venables’ track record as defensive coordinator at OU in the past and the Clemson the last 10 seasons shows he knows what he’s talking about.

It’s an old school way of thinking in a new school era. There might be some tug of war, but one person fully onboard with what Venables is thinking is mid-year quarterback enrollee Nick Evers.

Evers wants to play, no doubt. He’s got that competitive fire, but he is able to understand the whole situation. And if sitting behind Dillon Gabriel is the way to go initially, so be it.

“My whole thought process behind that is I’m not scared to get thrown into the fire,” Evers told SoonerScoop.com before he arrived in Norman. “If I get the chance, I’m going to ball out. But I need to spend some time to fill into my college body, so I’m ready.

“I’m going to put my best foot forward and give 100 percent no matter what. I have the mindset it’s not my time, it’s God’s time. When it’s time, He’s going to put me in that position.”

OU was very active in the transfer portal, and the Sooners landed one of the best overall classes via that route. But when you listen to Venables, you get the impression that’s not how he wants to build the culture at OU.

It was a one-year necessity because of the Lincoln Riley chaos, but now? OK, this will take some time, dedication and commitment.

“So, we got to just be very mindful,” Venables said. “There's some patience. Everybody wants it to happen right now. That's me. I want to go, Triple A-gap blitz, press coverage, all day. I want to force the issue. But there's a process. Some things take a little bit more time, more nurturing. You've got to just water the bamboo. It takes a little while for that bamboo to really take root. But if you ain't watering it, it ain't going to grow, I can promise you.

“So again, I would just say that there's going to be a good number of the guys in our program, being a developmental program that we want to be, where we've just got to water the bamboo and keep watering and don't grow weary and if you continue to just do what's right, it will all pay off.”

It still works, and it has at OU in recent years. It’s very easy to point toward defensive stars like Nik Bonitto and Isaiah Thomas as guys who were watering the bamboo and then eventually exploded with their production down the road.

Venables has assembled the type of staff that shares the same mindset and values. They’re ready to get started and find out what types of guys they have.

“We're going to meet our players, right where they're at, and we're going to help them go to places,” Venables said. “Really, that's what a coach's job is – to take them places that they're not capable of going on their own, and that's both on and off the field. That's what this game's all about. It's about developmental. So, we'll take all those just add waters that we can get, but there's a lot more that, again, assembly is required.”



