Unsurprisingly, Oklahoma redshirt senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel was named one of the Sooners' four player representatives for the program's last media day as a member of the Big 12 Conference. On Thursday morning in Arlington, Gabriel sat down for an exclusive interview with OUInsider to preview the 2023 season, lend insight into summer workouts and even reveal his favorite chain Hawaiian joint.

Gabriel at the Sooners' spring game (Parker Thune)

How’s the offseason been? “Amazing. It’s been a lot, you know — Coach Schmitty’s definitely been pushing us, but it’s what we need and it’s what we emphasize. So it’s been a great summer.” How much fun was this year’s Dimetime Retreat? “It was great, man. It was better than last year, so we improved that. Everyone had a blast — just having that time together, you can never get it back. So just putting that time aside for one another, it’s big time.” How have the newcomers in this offense pushed the incumbents? “I love it. I think it’s necessary. I know everyone’s talking about turnover, but when I think about it, I think it was necessary. It was good turnover, just a lot of guys that came in with the right mindset of what this team’s about. And in Year 2 in this system with everyone, it’s been a great help. So just a lot of positives when it comes to that.” From where you stand, what’s the difference between the team last July and the team this July? “I think in general, there’ll always be a difference for any team. But I think the biggest difference for us is the confidence and the details. We got here last year, and a lot of it was getting it all in — kind of the surface-level stuff. But we had that time after the season, starting [in] January until now, the ability to dive into the details — know exactly what we need to do, how we can get better at certain concepts. And the confidence level of everyone — not just the ones, but the twos and the threes — coming in and knowing exactly what to do because they have that guidance. That’s been the biggest thing, I think.”

Oklahoma assistant coach Emmett Jones (left) and junior WR Jalil Farooq (right) (Parker Thune)

The wide receiver room is obviously a little different than it was a year ago. Overall, how do you feel about the state of that group? “What I love about our receiver room is the length, the speed, the route-running ability. I think we have everything we need. And you know, [lack of] experience may be the talk of the town. But when you think about it, with their ability and how talented they are, at a certain point, somebody’s gotta get experience. Whether you’re a junior or a freshman, either way, there’s gonna be that one time — that one opportunity — where you gotta go make it happen and see what you’re made of. So I’m excited for everyone; I’m excited for the opportunities they’re going to have. But also, Drake [Stoops], Jalil [Farooq], Stog (Austin Stogner) — who’s obviously played a lot of football — having guys like that to encourage and guide the younger guys has been a big help. And then of course, on my end, instilling that confidence and pushing them is something I’ve been doing since bowl prep.” What do you like about Emmett Jones, the newcomer to the staff? “I just love how demanding he is, and the way in which he does what he does. He’s demanding, but he loves the guys. And you know, he makes his presence known. And that’s something you can appreciate in the receiver room. Because in receiver rooms, there’s a lot of personalities. There’s a lot going on. But he’s got good control of it, and I think all the guys in the room respect him. His command instills confidence in all those guys that may not have the most experience in the world.” What do you think it’ll be like to face off with your former team in October when UCF comes to town? “Man... it’s gonna happen. It’s happening whether we like it or not. But the truth is, man, it’s football. I love it. There’s gonna be pregame hype, there’s gonna be media. But whatever happens, it’s eleven on eleven. Playing ball. When I’m on the field, whoever is in front of me, it’s a competitive, aggressive, physical game. And I keep that attitude. It’s gonna be a fun game, the same as any game we’re playing this season.” Hawaiian Bros or Mo’Bettahs? “Mo’Bettahs. I’ve been on my health journey, so I’ve been dialing back. But when I was home, I had my fair share.” Physically, how much different do you feel this year compared to last year? “I just feel like with Schmitty in general, your body changes. Instead of having nine months with him, I have the full eighteen that I’m gonna have. And just with everyone in general, you’ve seen the body transformation. He demands it, the mentality, the work ethic, the mindset. And you get to levels you never thought you would. I’ve made a lot of growth physically.”

Oklahoma strength coach Jerry Schmidt (Parker Thune)

The hit you took against TCU was severe enough to shake anybody up, and obviously, it caused you to miss a game. But have there been any mental ramifications in how you play or practice since that injury? “The truth is, I don’t know. I played the game how I’ve always played it — aggressive. I love throwing the ball; that’s no secret. And man, it’s football. You can’t second-guess anything, or else you’re not the right man for the job. So I just went out there and played with clear vision and tried to play my butt off. UFC guys get knocked out and they’re fighting six months later. So it’s nothing to joke about, it’s a very serious matter, but that’s why we have the trainers. And they’ve taken care of me in the best way possible.” Have you noticed any change in the way that Brent Venables has handled his business since last season? “I think in Year 2, we’ve been a lot more detail-oriented [with] situational football. That’s no secret. But the truth is, I think you can see how critical it is with situational football. Because the difference between winning and losing is not far off. And it could be down to a couple plays. So being super detailed like that, being really good in the fourth quarter, being really good on third and fourth downs, and taking advantage of two-minute situations — that’s been the biggest thing coming in, is a lot more detail.” What kind of competition have you seen from the offensive linemen that are battling for three open starting spots? “I believe that’s one of our strongest rooms, just because the talent and the length and the strength, it’s what you want. And obviously we’ll let our actions do the talking; we’re gonna have to prove it every week. But I feel really confident about that group with [Andrew] Raym leading it, as well as McKade [Mettauer] coming back. They demand a lot as well and have been extremely vocal.” Let’s talk about a guy whose name isn’t mentioned a whole lot. What does quarterback analyst Matt Holecek provide in the way of insight and support? “Just development at the quarterback position. I think it’s very crucial; you need it. There’s a lot going on. But being able to talk through protections, talk through coverages, talk through concepts, being able to have pre-snap decisions — two high, one high, when to use a certain footwork — I think [these are] all things that you’ve got to have someone like him in your room [for]. Having a guy like him, the ability to talk through things and have the proper guidance — it’s important. Shoot, we couldn’t do it without him.”

Oklahoma offensive assistant Matt Holecek (Parker Thune)