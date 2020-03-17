The prevailing thought is Doolittle has played his last game. The NCAA seems determined to make sure spring student-athletes get their senior season of eligibility back. But it’s way too early to see what could happen for winter participants.

“Our resume was pretty good. Like I said, it's bigger than basketball. So, it's easy to not be as upset because the reason is definitely valid. A worldwide disease being spread around all the over the world, everyone's safety is more important than playing basketball.”

“It was upsetting. It's disheartening all the work we put in to put ourselves in position to potentially make the tournament,” said Doolittle on a conference call Tuesday. “We didn't have Selection Sunday, so you don't technically know if for sure if we made it, but we all felt good going into the Big 12 tournament.

It was a challenge for Doolittle to become the unquestioned team leader, and he was ready to leave his mark for OU one last time in Kansas City and in the Big Dance, but he understands some things are bigger than the game.

Doolittle, the lone senior for the Sooners, saw his season come to an abrupt end when the NCAA announced last week it was canceling conference tournaments and the NCAA tournament because of the concerns of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

His senior season was nothing but one adjustment after another, but there was nothing that could prepare Oklahoma’s Kristian Doolittle , or anybody for that matter, for what has gone down in the last week.

Doolittle had a remarkable senior season and made first-team All-Big 12. So if he was given the option to return to OU, would he?

“I'm taking it one day at a time. It's something that I'll consult with my family about if see what the best is for me, whether it's coming back or going ahead and playing (after college),” Doolittle said.

It’s easy to think about what might have been regarding OU’s tournament runs or if Doolittle will come back for the 2020-21 season, but if he’s done as a Sooner, it was one heck of a way to go out.

After making strides as a junior, the whole package came together for Doolittle as a senior. There were definitely hiccups along the way, however, Doolittle said he eventually figured it all out.

“What I learned is the leadership role is one of the most difficult roles there is on the team,” Doolittle said. “To be a mentor for my teammates and having the most experienced on the team, I had a lot of growing pains just connected to always being positive, always encouraging even when things weren’t exactly going well for me. I had to put aside the personal things and focus on what’s best for the team.

“I feel like I got better at that as the season went along. It’s not the easiest thing in the world. You have to think about what’s going on. It’s not the easiest thing to not think about what you’ve got personally going on. Whenever I was able to get over that, the smoother things went for the team.”

Doolittle surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career this season, among many other accomplishments. Nobody realized it at the time, but hindsight says it was one heck of a way to go out.

The Sooners overcame a 20-point deficit in the first half to win 78-76 at TCU, paced by Austin Reaves’ 41 points.

“That’s something that I’ll never forget,” Doolittle said. “It was a pretty cool moment, just seeing the uphill battle that we had to be able to go through just to win that game, and knowing that was a Big 12 game as well… Just the resiliency we showed in that game, that was pretty cool and something I won’t forget for a long time.”