You’ve almost made it. The first wave of the transfer portal is about to come to an end as the window for players to enter comes to a conclusion Thursday.

Now announcements can and will happen well after Thursday, but the paperwork needs to be filed and processed by Thursday for it to be allowed.

There’s still work to be done for Oklahoma, but the news of the weekend was the Sooners being able to pull off the rare transfer portal flip with former Stanford offensive tackle Walter Rouse flipping his commitment from Nebraska to OU.

With OU classes starting Tuesday, that will be when you can breathe that sigh of relief that the transfer portal additions are Sooners once they attend class.

It’s OK to miss the first days of class and still be eligible for the spring and spring football, and if you look at what OU needs from the portal, that will have to be the case.

All eyes are turning toward wide receiver. Targets have come and gone, and it’ll be interesting to see what Emmett Jones attempts to do, after formally being introduced as OU’s wide receiver coach last week.

A couple of portal targets are crossed off, so where will Jones and Brent Venables go from here? Former Bowling Green receiver Tyrone Broden committed to Arkansas on Sunday, after delaying his initial Wednesday announcement date.

Former Oklahoma State receiver Bryson Green appeared to be a major OU priority, but that bubble burst when Green became another prominent offensive name to head to Wisconsin over the weekend.

The Sooners did add former Michigan receiver Andrel Anthony last Tuesday, but everybody knows OU still needs more.

Alabama wide receiver Tyler Harrell hit the portal Saturday, and Jones and other OU coaches are following on social media. It will be interesting to see if anything develops on that front.