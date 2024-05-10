OKLAHOMA CITY — In some ways, this season has been something of a balancing act for OU coach Patty Gasso. The Sooners have wanted to celebrate this decorated senior class and lean on their championship experience, but they need to prepare for coming years, too.

In Friday's 13-2 win over BYU in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals, the Sooners got another sneak peak at what the future might hold with the freshman duo of Ella Parker and Kasidi Pickering leading the way.

Offensively, it was Parker who got things started with a solo home run in the bottom of the first, marking her 11th bomb of the season. After Tiare Jennings and Alyssa Brito found their way on base, Pickering delivered a single that scored both and gave the Sooners a 3-0 lead to end the frame.

In the fifth inning, Kinzie Hansen and Pickering both delivered RBI singles to push the lead to 5-0. Even as the Sooners piled on the runs in the fourth inning, it was Pickering and Parker that started the domino.

The freshman duo combined to go five for six at the plate with six RBIs.

"They are really smart hitters and they are very poised hitters," Gasso said of Parker and Pickering. "They don’t get too excited. You can see them kind of, between pitches, talk and say something out loud to themselves, and then they step back in and they reset. It’s been a long time since I’ve seen freshmen be so poised and confident and strong. They swing it. They hit the ball really hard. I’m glad they are on our side."

They've been doing it all season and have proven they're not afraid of the big moments. Friday marked the 51st and 45th starts for Pickering and Parker, respectively, as they've become instrumental parts of the lineup.

Parker, in particular, has entrenched herself as the No. 2 spot in the Sooners' lineup. She's been on a tear the last three games, recording eight hits in 10 at-bats to go with five runs and three RBIs.

“It’s really cool, just being able to play with all these athletes for the season," Parker said. "We’re really just playing with an open mind, having the idea of not being afraid to lose. Like, what do we have to lose?"

Here's a few other notes from the Sooners' win: