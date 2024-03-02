NORMAN — Patty Gasso and the players acknowledged that Friday's opening day at Love's Field was an emotional and sometimes challenging one. But on Saturday — their second day at their new stadium — the Sooners were more settled in. They opened their doubleheader with an 8-0 win over Louisiana before closing it with a 15-3 win over Liberty. Two games, two run-rule victories. While they're still getting adjusted to their new surroundings, Saturday was clearly a step forward. "I was kind of mesmerized by just how many people were watching and just being in the best stadium in the country is hard to wrap my brain around while I was playing," Jayda Coleman said on Saturday. "But today was definitely more settled in." Gasso saw a difference in her team, too. "I think we got comfortable in our new house a little more," Gasso said. "Definitely felt a difference. They were confident. Just still feeling out a little bit. Like the wind flow is different. I mean there’s some things we’re trying to learn about the stadium. But definitely the jitters were out and they played the way they’re capable of." Here's some takeaways and notes from the second round of games at Love's Field:

Oklahoma 8, Louisiana 0 (five innings)

— True sophomore Kierston Deal made her first circle appearance at Love's Field and delivered a solid performance, allowing three hits and no runs with two strikeouts in 4.0 innings. Paytn Monticelli allowed two hits and no runs in relief. Deal has played significantly better since the early struggles during opening weekend. In her last 16 innings, Deal has allowed just seven hits and no runs with 18 strikeouts. "There was a lot of confidence there," Gasso said. "It's been really fun to watch her — well it wasn't fun to watch her first appearance. But to see her response to it has been really incredible. It's a good testimony to just believing in yourself. She got that back and she didn't let it lay it all out on that first weekend. So I've been really happy with her performance. We need that right now. Our pitching staff got a little roughed up this weekend and we've got some work to do." — Alyssa Brito was sensational: three hits (all doubles), three runs and two RBIs. — Gasso did a lot of tinkering with the lineup. The highlights? Riley Ludlam started at first base instead of Cydney Sanders, Rylie Boone batted first while usual leadoff hitter Jayda Coleman was in the nine spot. "We’re really into analytics," Gasso said. "And it does make a difference. And they know that. It’s not, ‘Oh, Jayda all of a sudden you’re in the nine.’ It’s strategic. We set them up for success by what pitcher is on the mound and who — maybe I like balls that are up and it’s a down-ball pitcher. Maybe I should be lower in the lineup or maybe I make a switch. I mean it’s all about that. Or sometimes I’m just trying to get some of these guys off their feet a little bit. Boone’s been hot. Boone’s been really hot. "The nine-one is really a nice combo whether it’s these two or even Avery in the nine with Jayda. Sometimes Boone is one, Jayda two or Boone two, Jayda one. I mean we can do a lot of things but it does have a lot to do with lefty-righty matches versus who we think we’re gonna face. So I’m really writing out three different lineups." — The Sooners' lone home run came from Ludlam.

Oklahoma 15, Liberty 3 (five innings)