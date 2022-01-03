EMERGENCY POD: Caleb Williams enters the portal

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

Carey, Josh and Eddie are all here to discuss the big news of the day. Caleb Williams has entered the transfer portal. And even though he isn't ruling out a return to OU, we all know this isn't good. The guys breakdown the issues behind Williams' decision, how much this is really about quarterback development for the next level or even money. And where do the Sooners go with Williams having a foot out the door? If they get the right guy should they just tell Williams' good luck? And what other dominos could fall? How many receivers could end up leaving?

