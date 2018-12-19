Houston Mayde Creek defensive end Marcus Stripling (finally) announced he is signing with the Sooners at a ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

All you had to do was wait more than 11 months for the eyes to ring true. OK, it wasn’t intended to be that way, but all is well that ends well for Oklahoma.

Stripling, ranked No. 173 in the latest Rivals 250, picked OU instead of other finalists Texas A&M, LSU and Alabama.



Everybody knows that when OU gets a commitment, there is an eye emoji tweet sent by head coach Lincoln Riley. Then the fun begins in trying to decipher who it was and when it will go down. Well, with Stripling, you have to go back to Jan. 4 for the initial tweet.

Stripling never did commit to OU during January, but the Sooners maintained a constant presence in his recruitment throughout this process.

Although the Crimson Tide and Tigers were listed as finalists, this has felt like a showdown between the Sooners and Aggies for quite some time.

After a series of near-visits with Stripling, he finally made his way to Norman for his official visit last month. Where things were good before between OU and Stripling, it went to a different level following his outstanding trip.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, Stripling has only started to scratch the surface about what he can become with more seasoning and coaching.

OU defensive ends coach Calvin Thibodeaux put in a lot of work to make this one happen, and Stripling is a crucial piece to OU’s impressive #NewWave19 class.

It’s a great sign and points once again to the influence of Riley to land such a coveted recruit when a full-time defensive coordinator has not yet been hired for OU for the 2019 season.

*Note: SoonerScoop will have more with Stripling as recruiting editor Josh McCuistion was there LIVE for the announcement.