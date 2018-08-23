Every year rumors run wild all summer and every year SoonerScoop.com co-publisher Josh McCuistion looks through some of the haze and makes some bold predictions about what could happen in the upcoming season. So it's time again to begin our four part series, The Fearless 20. In this week's updates we take a long look at some individual standouts, including a pair on the defensive side of the ball. We also look at just how spectacular of a season Rodney Anderson is looking at and finally can Oklahoma return to the playoff in 2018?

20. For only the third time since 2006 OU won’t have a 3000 yard passer.

Murray's skills running could hinder his passing numbers. AP

Breakdown: A lot of people are going to read this as an indictment of the passing skills of Kyler Murray but that's not how it's intended. It's more of a reality of a few things. First, it would seem crazy for the Sooners to not take advantage of his prodigious athleticism and running skills to forget Murray simply being able to create some things with his feet if things aren't there through the air. Secondly, if that's the case, Murray, at roughly 5-foot-9 and 185-pounds is a guy that you wonder about holding up or perhaps getting dinged up at some point in the year and Austin Kendall being called on. The bottom line is that Murray is a more than capable passer but the offense seems to be tailor made to running the ball well.

19. Ryan Jones Doesn't Start a Game but ends up top three in tackles for loss.

Jones could be an interesting weapon for the Sooners defense. SoonerScoop.com/Carey Murdock

Breakdown: This is a guy that I've been extremely high on since the spring game and as is well known, when a defender shows off elite athleticism I can get pretty far afield with my expectations. This will be no different. What's going to be interesting, if in fact Jones proves me right, is will these tackles for loss come in mop up duty or is he going to force his way into meaningful minutes in 2018? The future is extremely bright for Jones but there is clearly a chance I'm, again, about a year ahead of myself.

18. Addison Gumbs will have, at least, 8 sacks.

Gumbs could be a huge key to Oklahoma's defensive success. SoonerScoop.com

Breakdown: Speaking of getting a year ahead of myself in defensive predictions, how about last year with Gumbs? The funny thing about it is I've always gone back and forth on how I feel about Gumbs. There are aspects of his game I really love - length, feel, and his ability to play with leverage but he isn't an overly twitchy guy. In the end, I just continue to hear positives about his maturation and the work he has put in, mix that with plenty of talent and you've got an intriguing edge rusher.

17. Justin Broiles and Kahlil Haughton will be your starting safeties against Florida Atlantic.

Broiles is making a real run at a starting safety spot. SoonerScoop.com

Breakdown: I'm honestly glad this is in the first group as the buzz on Broiles seems to be rapdily growing and if I'd have saved it for the top 10, things might have turned dramatically. The crazy part is that I feel more confident about the redshirt freshman, former Rivals250 cornerback, to start at safety than I do in Haughton. Haughton has a very real battle on his hands with Jordan Parker and if the standout freshman in 2016 picks up things as quickly as some think he might, this could be a secondary with five corners starting - an interesting possibility in the high-flying Big 12.

16. Everyone looking for a scary game? It’s not Florida Atlantic.