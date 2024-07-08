Field Vision: Taylor Tatum could be the next 'special' back at OU
In case you missed it last week, I took some time to watch some of Taylor Tatum's senior film at Longview (TX) High School. Tatum, the No. 1 RB in the 2024 class, is capable of being the Sooners' next special player at his position.
