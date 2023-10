Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0) is heading to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks (5-2, 2-2) in Week 9. The Sooners are coming off a shaky performance against UCF, but did manage to win the game, 31-29.

Meanwhile, the Jayhawks are coming off a bye week and suffered a loss in their last showing, a 39-32 loss to Oklahoma State in Stillwater.

Join me as we take a look at some film on KU and break down a few things that Oklahoma might see on Saturday.