On Saturday, the Sooners suffered their third loss of the season, falling to Kansas 78-66. This defeat marked Oklahoma's final opportunity to emerge victorious from Allen Fieldhouse for the foreseeable future, and unfortunately, they fell short. The loss adjusted the Sooners' record to 13-3 for the year and 1-2 in conference play. Notably, this setback followed Oklahoma's earlier loss to TCU on Wednesday night. Despite experiencing two losses during the week, the Sooners maintained their position at the same ranking they held at the beginning of the week in KenPom, at #20. While this defeat included its fair share of unappealing moments, it also showcased several encouraging signs. In this installment of the Film Room feature, we delve into Oklahoma's loss to Kansas.

The five most notable statistics

1. Kansas' trio of Hunter Dickinson, Kevin McCullar, and K.J. Adams collectively scored an impressive 60 points. 2. Javian McCollum contributed 17 points, although only two of them were scored in the second half. 3. The Jayhawks displayed exceptional ball control, committing only 2 turnovers, while the Sooners struggled with 11 turnovers. 4. Milos Uzan had a noteworthy performance, posting 15 points along with three assists. 5. Luke Northweather played a limited 8 minutes but managed to score 6 points, showcasing his efficiency with a 2-3 shooting record from behind the arc.

Notable plays from the game

Note: If you click the play button it should allow you to watch the clip without needing to leave the tab.

In Oklahoma's initial two conference games, Otega Oweh's scoring dropped from an average exceeding 15 points to just 7. The shift can be attributed to teams effectively cutting off his driving lanes, limiting his opportunities for good looks. Additionally, when presented with favorable opportunities, he struggled to convert. To enhance his game, Oweh could benefit from placing more trust in his jump shot. Currently boasting an impressive 65.2% shooting accuracy from behind the arc, albeit in a limited sample size, it showcases his potential in this aspect. In this particular clip, Oweh showcased a boost in confidence in his jump shot. Without hesitation, he trusted his shooting ability, emphasizing a more assertive approach. This proactive mindset contributed to a successful performance as Oweh concluded the game with 12 points—a positive indicator of his growing proficiency and willingness to rely on his jump shot.

In this clip, Uzan effectively uses the high ball screen from Sam Godwin, showcasing patience before executing a well-timed floater. This exemplifies a typical Uzan play, emphasizing the kind of assertive action he needs to implement whenever he can. A consistent observation from this game underscores the clear necessity for the ball to be in his hands more frequently and with a more aggressive approach. It just feels like he could do this all game long if he wanted to.

Continuing the discussion on Uzan, in this clip, he demonstrates exceptional patience before confidently driving straight at the 6-foot-9 Johnny Furphy, drawing the foul, and finishing at the rim. This move reflects an NBA-level take, underscoring the impression that he could execute it at will. Despite the inherent difficulty of the take, Uzan effortlessly makes it look easy.

In this unique Uzan clip, he utilizes the Godwin screen to mislead the defender, creating the impression that he might deny the screen. Instead, he swiftly employs it to execute a stepback three-pointer. Despite shooting 40% from behind the arc last season, Uzan rarely attempted threes off the dribble. This play introduces a new dimension to his game that hasn't been extensively showcased. While he began the season with a cold spell from behind the arc, this particular play indicates a growing confidence and a resurgence of his jump shot.

In Oklahoma's recent pair of losses, they amassed a total of 25 turnovers, with 12 of those attributed to McCollum. Having six turnovers in consecutive games is not a recipe for success. It's evident that McCollum needs to improve in taking care of the basketball. In a specific clip, the impact of some of these turnovers becomes clear as Kansas capitalized on one, leading to a Dickinson dunk during their scoring run. The frequency of McCollum's turnovers raises concerns about Oklahoma's chances in road games if this trend persists. However, there is optimism that McCollum can make adjustments and reduce turnovers. One potential solution could involve Uzan taking on a more prominent role as a primary ball-handler. This adjustment may contribute to better ball security and overall team performance.

Northweather had not played more than two minutes in a game since December 16th, but he exemplified the saying "Stay ready so you don't have to get ready." Due to foul trouble, he was given an opportunity and played 8 minutes, making the most of it by nailing 2 out of his 3 three-point attempts. The footage above showcases both of his successful shots. His proficiency in making three-pointers is no fluke, evident in the smoothness of his jump shot. In the first clip, he demonstrated readiness for his shot, drilling it even when contested. Standing at 6-foot-11, contesting his shot becomes a challenging task. The second clip reveals his agility on the perimeter for someone of his size. Once he received the ball, he efficiently set himself and successfully executed the three-pointer. This second clip provides a glimpse of how effective he could be in a pick-and-pop scenario.

One concern surrounding Northweather is his defense, but this particular clip is impressive and should alleviate such worries. Defending someone of Dickinson's caliber is challenging for any big in the country. In this play, Kansas quickly goes to Dickinson, but Northweather manages to provide a robust contest by utilizing his length effectively. When you combine this defensive effort with his ability to knock down three-pointers, it appears that Oklahoma has discovered a valuable addition to their rotation.

It was a challenging sequence for Rivaldo Soares, as he attempted to do too much and ended up turning the ball over, leading to an open three-pointer for Kansas. Following that, he missed a three-pointer of his own. During his drive, it appeared he was attempting too much, and a ball reversal might have been a better option, allowing Uzan to take on the drive to the basket. While the three-pointer he attempted wasn't inherently a bad shot, considering Soares' 22.5% shooting from behind the arc, it suggests that Oklahoma could have sought a higher percentage shot. Facing Kansas proves to be a difficult matchup for Soares, but finding a way to contribute offensively remains crucial. Notably, he has not scored over 5 points since Dec. 16, highlighting the need for him to rediscover his offensive impact.

More of this, please. McCollum has been struggling with turnovers, but he did a nice job on this play of just getting to his spot and making a step-back mid-range jumper. This is a simple, yet difficult shot. McCollum has shown time and time again that he makes difficult shots like these. He needs to do this more, especially when he goes on stretches without scoring.

This is a textbook play by McCollum. He gets to the elbow and hits his shooter for a three-pointer. Uzan did a nice job getting this off quickly and spacing the floor. This play showcases the dynamic duo Uzan and McCollum can be when they are both on.