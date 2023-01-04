Tanner Groves had a chance for a game-tying three-pointer in the final seconds, but it was no good, and OU has now lost back-to-back home games to start conference play by a combined four points.

Incredibly competitive game, fun back and forth action but coming up short. For the second time in less than a week, that was the case for the Sooners in a 63-60 loss to visiting No. 25 Iowa State on Wednesday night at Lloyd Noble Center.

Oklahoma head basketball coach Porter Moser isn’t in the game of being close, but his team found itself in that position one more time.

Moser went to the famous Al Pacino speech from Any Given Sunday. The Sooners, somehow, have to find that final inch.

“You know I just, in my head I keep echoing. I mention the word inches, I'm hearing Al Pacino talk about finding that inch,” Moser said. “Where two games in a row we've got to find an inch. We're one possession in a two-hour game, you're one possession against a top six team and then a top 25 team. I can just hear, 'you've got to find that inch.' That's what we've got to keep pushing for that inch. We've got to keep pushing.”

It didn’t look like at all it would be a final possession type of game when ISU raced out to a 25-7 lead midway through the first half. But sparked by bench performances from Bijan Cortes and C.J. Noland, the Sooners responded with a 20-0 run.

Tied at halftime, the two teams duked it out in the second half in a tightly-contested game the rest of the way. Just like the one-point loss to Texas on Saturday, it was just one possession here or one possession there proving to be the difference.

OU trailed 61-60 with 7.5 seconds left but didn’t have a timeout. An attempted pass by Cortes to Jalen Hill was unsuccessful and led to a turnover.

“Obviously, we were bringing Grant off and if they took the switch, we were dumping it to Jalen,” Moser said. “So we were trying to get to Grant or Jalen. Very hard for Bijan to see it. I told Bijan, 'that's not your fault.' We had no timeouts. Very hard to see.

“They were switching everything, and we were trying to come down and get Grant up top and then we had 7.5 (seconds) I think it was. Or with Jalen. The pass hung up a little bit in the air because he had to get it over his head. Jalen usually comes up with those.”

Hill played a sensational game with 16 points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists. Moser also mentioned he doesn’t believe Hill had a defensive breakdown all game.

Groves added 15 points and eight rebounds.

You have to hold serve at home in conference, and OU is now 0-2 and time to hit the road.

“It’s gotta start with me,” Moser said. “If I look frustrated, they’re gonna be. So it starts with me. The only thing I know how to do is stay up all night watching Texas Tech, trying to figure out how to beat Texas Tech. Come into tomorrow with a great gameplan, with an energy level. We’re close. But it’s disappointing to be close. I’m not in this to be close.”

Tip-ins

*Cortes and Noland were huge during that 20-0 run, and Moser could see it coming by saying Noland had his two best practices of the season heading into this one.

Cortes had 10 points, four rebounds and three assists. Noland connected on a pair of three-pointers and played 21 minutes.

*Just an off game for Grant Sherfield. Saddled with foul trouble early, he never found his rhythm. He was limited to four points, on 1-for-7 shooting, and zero assists.

*Up next: OU (9-5, 0-2) is at Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon. The Red Raiders have also started conference play 0-2, with losses to TCU and Kansas.