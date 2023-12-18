With Austin Stogner exiting the program at the conclusion of the 2023 season, Oklahoma will have zero tight ends currently on the roster who have logged a start at the college level.

While names like Kaden Helms and Kade McIntyre certainly bring intrigue to the room, they offer little experience at a pivotal position in the Sooners' offensive game plan under new offensive coordinator Seth Littrell.

Adding a tight end with experience in the transfer portal was always going to be a priority in the 2024 cycle, and the Sooners have landed just that in Southeastern Louisiana transfer Bauer Sharp.

Don't let Sharp's affiliation with an FCS program fool you — this is the kind of football player that Brent Venables is looking for in the portal. The Sooners weren't the only team that could see what kind of talent Sharp is. He's heard from Alabama, Tennessee, Utah, Penn State, Mississippi State, and Louisville, among several other Power Five programs since entering the transfer portal.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, Sharp is about as intriguing a portal prospect as you'll see from a story perspective.