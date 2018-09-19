The domino has fallen. At least the first one in a long time for Oklahoma basketball’s recruiting class as the Sooners are back on the board. Four-star power forward and Rivals 150 prospect Victor Iwuakor becomes the second member of OU’s 2019 class, announcing his commitment to the Sooners on Wednesday.

First I will like to thank God for blessing me with the talent to play the game that I love and also thanks to family for surpporting me and the coaches that have recruited me with that being said I will be committing to????🙏🏾🏀 pic.twitter.com/Y8C0FLmGwl — Victor Iwuakor (@solid_2500) September 19, 2018

Iwuakor, who is 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds, joins Denton (Texas) Guyer point guard De’Vion Harmon in the group although the Sooners most likely aren’t done this week. The addition of Iwuakor is a big one, both literally and figuratively. Harmon committed back in November 2017 and has done everything he can to keep the class moving in a positive direction, on and off the court. A few months ago, it appeared like Iwuakor was a lock for Arkansas, but the OU staff kept pushing and kept making the effort. Texas Tech was another school to be on the watch for with the four-star prospect, especially in the last couple of weeks with a hard charge by the Red Raiders. Iwuakor returned to OU earlier this month for an official visit. The Sooners were feeling pretty good about Iwuakor heading into the trip, and the confidence was even higher following the 48-hour stay. Iwuakor is ranked No. 116 in the Rivals 150, joining Harmon, who is No. 33 in the Rivals 150.