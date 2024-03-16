First-inning explosion pushes Sooners past Texas Tech in Game 2
Jayda Coleman step to the plate and delivered a single on the first pitch of the game.
That was the first sign of the onslaught to come for the Sooners' offense against Texas Tech.
By the time Cydney Sanders stepped to the plate, the bases were loaded after a single from Ella Parker and a walk from Kasidi Pickering. Sanders scored the first run on an RBI single, and Tiare Jennings followed it with a double that scored two runs.
Riley Ludlam forced a bases-loaded walk, which was followed by RBI singles from Avery Hodge and Riley Boone. Coleman then turned the lineup with a bases-loaded walk, and Parker scored two runs on an RBI single. Pickering delivered the final touches with a three-run home run.
The Sooners finished the first inning with 12 runs, eight hits and five walks, which put the game into run-rule territory. That first-inning explosion carried through, as the Sooners came away with a 15-2 win against the Red Raiders in Lubbock.
Here's a look at some takeaways and notes:
NOTES
— Kierston Deal notably started in the circle over Nicole May. The true sophomore came into the game without surrendering a single run in her last 22 innings pitched.
That streak ended against the Red Raiders after surrendering a solo home run in the bottom of the first. She gave up another solo shot in the fourth inning before she was replaced by Karlie Keeney, finishing her day allowing three hits while striking out one batter.
The Red Raiders, who came into the weekend series averaging over seven runs per game, have scored just two runs in two games against the Sooners.
— The Sooners' 12-run frame marked their most runs in an inning since April 30, 2022, when they scored 12 runs in the fifth inning against Kansas. Jennings and Lynnsie Elam both hit three-run home runs in that inning.
— The offense went cold after the first inning, as the Sooners recorded just two hits and zero runs over the next three frames. But they got things going again in the fifth inning, scoring three insurance runs with an RBI double from Parker and sacrifice flies from Jennings and Hodge.
— Hodge got the start at second base over Alynah Torres on Saturday, going one for four at the plate with a run and an RBI. Torres started on Saturday, as the Sooners continue to alternate their second-base starter.
— True freshman Maya Bland has been mostly used as a pinch runner this season, but has shown some promise as a hitter. She added another hit and two RBIs in her lone at-bat on Saturday.
— Kinzie Hansen didn't play, marking her third absence in the last four games. Hansen didn't play in the doubleheader against Tarleton State due to illness.
Hansen played on Friday and hit a two-run home run before being replaced by Riley Ludlam in the third inning. Ludlam started at catcher on Saturday.
— With that double in the first inning, Jennings tied former OU great Sydney Romero for the most doubles in program history (56).
— Up next: The top-ranled Sooners (25-1, 5-0 Big 12) go for the sweep at 1 p.m. Sunday (ESPN+).