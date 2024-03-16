Jayda Coleman step to the plate and delivered a single on the first pitch of the game.

That was the first sign of the onslaught to come for the Sooners' offense against Texas Tech.

By the time Cydney Sanders stepped to the plate, the bases were loaded after a single from Ella Parker and a walk from Kasidi Pickering. Sanders scored the first run on an RBI single, and Tiare Jennings followed it with a double that scored two runs.

Riley Ludlam forced a bases-loaded walk, which was followed by RBI singles from Avery Hodge and Riley Boone. Coleman then turned the lineup with a bases-loaded walk, and Parker scored two runs on an RBI single. Pickering delivered the final touches with a three-run home run.

The Sooners finished the first inning with 12 runs, eight hits and five walks, which put the game into run-rule territory. That first-inning explosion carried through, as the Sooners came away with a 15-2 win against the Red Raiders in Lubbock.

Here's a look at some takeaways and notes: