Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-04 14:02:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Five-star LB Justin Flowe looking at major visits

Cdefavta1rnpmcyu3sw7
Justin Flowe
Adam Gorney • Rivals
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Justin Flowe is the best linebacker in the 2020 class, a hard-hitting, fierce five-star prospect who is wanted by every program in the country.And the Upland, Calif., stando...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}