Five-star RB Kendall Milton back from major Big 12 trips
Five-star running back Kendall Milton visited Oklahoma and Texas over the weekend. The Clovis (Calif.) Buchanan standout is planning a trip to Ohio State soon. Below, Milton breaks down the trips t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news