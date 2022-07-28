Florida four-star SDE Derrick LeBlanc covers Oklahoma commitment
Teams from across the country were after Osceola High School strongside defensive end Derrick LeBlanc. Reporting offers in the vicinity of 50, LeBlanc had a top-three of Florida, Oklahoma, and Penn...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news