It’s football time in Oklahoma. At least, that’s the goal starting July 1. The University said in a press release Tuesday afternoon that its facilities will open once again for voluntary football workouts on that date as it continues to navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Big 12 announced last Friday that June 15 is the initial date for member schools to begin operations again, but dates for the actual schools themselves are going to be determined on a school-by-school basis.

The SEC said last week it will return June 8, but OU athletic director Joe Castiglione and head football coach Lincoln Riley have been adamant that they would take a much more measured, patient approach.

The July 1 date, combined with all the safety measures and protocols that are going to be implemented, allows OU to be prepared and still meet its goal toward doing things in a safe manner, in their opinion.

“As we have planned for the re-opening of our facilities, the health of our student-athletes and staff has been our top priority,” said Castiglione in the statement. “It is the principal that has guided every step of our meticulous process.

“At OU, we are fortunate to have one of the most respected teams of doctors and athletic trainers in the country. We have looked to them for direction in our preparation and protocols. They will continue to play an important role in the weeks leading up to our opening and beyond.

“We believe in our approach and are convinced that it best positions our student-athletes and staff for long-term success.”

The plan was created by OU’s medical staff, the athletic department and done in conjunction with the University of Oklahoma’s Health Sciences Center. The OUHSC is providing direction for the entire OU campus.

So what exactly does all of this mean?

Once athletes return to Norman, they will be medically evaluated, continuously monitored and expected to follow safety protocols and guidelines. Among those will include university-issued masks and adhering to social distancing rules. Athletes will be screened at a single point of entry before being allowed into the facility and cameras will help ensure protocols are followed.

Each athlete will have to be initially assessed by OU’s medical staff before officially being allowed to join workouts.

An OU spokesperson confirmed to SoonerScoop.com that student-athlete assessments will include testing as well as daily procedures such as looking for any symptoms and taking their temperature.

If an athlete does test positive for COVID-19, the release said a campus location has been designated where an individual can be examined for the virus. A campus housing facility has been designated to shelter and quarantine any student who tests positive. Any student-athlete who tests positive will receive care through the full resources of the OU medical staff.

Riley said less than two weeks ago that the June 1 goal for some schools was “ridiculous,” and he felt the July 1 date was the latest date possible OU could have players return and still be on track for the 2020 season.

“As I have stated before, we are going to approach this return with extreme care," said Riley in the statement. “We have received tremendous guidance from highly respected medical professionals, and we will follow their recommendations. We understand that the well-being of our student-athletes is at the top of our responsibilities. That's why we will be diligent in how we manage everything from the way we relate to each other to the cleaning of our facilities and beyond.

“Our medical personnel have told us that the safest thing we can do is keep our players off campus for as long as possible. We chose the latest point that we could bring them back and still have enough time to prepare.”

The coaching staff will go through the same testing as the players, and the facilities have been disinfected and will have a much more in-depth policy toward keeping them sanitary going forward.

Players will only be allowed to access facilities at one point of entry. And initially, workouts will not contain more than 10 players with a goal of trying to work in open-air environments whenever feasible.

Tuesday’s plan only included football voluntary workouts where coaches are allowed to be present but are not allowed to instruct in any way. As it pertains to other sports, no other tentative dates for return were set in the press release. The plan will be a phased in approach, but that’s all that is known at this time.

“The best approach is to bring the student-athletes back in phases so that we can adequately prepare for them and offer the best possible care,” Castiglione said. “We want to make sure that our staff can focus on each returning group appropriately and thoroughly.”



