Oklahoma is no stranger to defending against elite rushing offenses this season. The last two weeks, the Sooners have matched up with the No. 3 rushing offense (UCF) and the No. 12 rushing attack (Kansas). Earlier this month the Sooners did just enough to limit Texas running back Jonathan Brooks, who ranks sixth nationally in rushing yards.

But the Sooners simply haven’t faced anything like Ollie Gordon.

The Oklahoma State running back has been on fire the last five weeks, averaging 195.6 yards per game and over eight yards per carry during that span while adding eight touchdowns. He’s been insanely productive the last two weeks, combining for 553 yards and six touchdowns on 54 carries in wins over West Virginia and Cincinnati.

Entering this weekend’s Bedlam matchup (2:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC), he leads the entire country in rushing yards (1,087) while ranking second in yards per carry (7.71). He also leads the Big 12 in rushing touchdowns (10). The OU defense clearly knows what they need to do if it hopes to slow down the Cowboys.

“We just have to make sure we wrap up and kill the engine,” OU cornerback Woodi Washington said Monday. “We have to get into his legs and not try to tackle him too high. Like I said, we have to kill the engine.”

“Kill the engine” might be the most accurate way to describe Gordon’s season so far. Because he’s not just posting gaudy numbers — he’s played a huge role in the Cowboys’ surge from early-season struggles.

The Cowboys started the season 2-2, which included a blowout loss to South Alabama at home. Gordon was barely involved in the offense, recording just 19 total carries over the first three weeks of the season.

However, the Cowboys have won four straight games since that rough start, which includes victories over Kansas State, West Virginia, Cincinnati and Kansas, who handed the Sooners their first loss last Saturday. The Cowboys have averaged over 40 points per game during the winning streak.

It’s not a coincidence that Gordon has seen an elevated role in each of those games — he’s averaged 28.2 touches per game during the four-game winning streak.

“Ollie’s just so powerful,” OU coach Brent Venables said during Tuesday’s press conference. “He’s got a nice spin move and does a good job in pass protection... But his patience for a big guy is something that’s a little different. It’s not just power. He’s got speed and in the hole he can make you miss. He makes a lot of people miss. He breaks a lot of tackles but he makes a lot of people miss. Just excellent feet and then he can get to full speed 0-60 really fast.”

Venables is right about Gordon’s speed and power. Gordon is averaging 4.67 yards after contact this season, per Pro Football Focus, which ranks sixth nationally among all running backs who’ve recorded at least 40 carries this season. He’s had 31 rushes of over 10 yards this season, the third most in the country. For comparison, the Sooners have 39 such rushes as a team this season.

The OU defense has largely been good at defending the run this season, holding six of their first seven opponents to under four yards per carry. However the Sooners struggled against Devin Neal and the Jayhawks last week, allowing 225 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 5.5 yards per carry.

They know they’re gonna have to be better if they hope to leave Stillwater with a win. OU defensive tackle Isaiah Coe sees it as a challenge, but he’s confident it’s a battle the Sooners can win.

“Kudos to (Gordon) and what they’ve done,” Coe said on Monday. “But respectfully, I feel like we put an emphasis on it every week. So, I’m not (going to) just sit up here and just make a special case because of what he’s done. He’s been good. He’s been straight. I ain’t gonna act like I haven’t noticed it. But (we’ve got pride to) stop the run, first of all. He just happens to be the next opponent. Come out here with the same mindset and be aggressive and go attack.”

Behind Gordon, the No. 22-ranked Cowboys have established themselves as a legitimate Big 12 contender. Whichever team wins this weekend will control their own destiny the rest of the way.

For the Sooners, it all starts with stopping Gordon.