THE LATEST: Four-star wide receiver Arian Smith’s recruitment isn’t your run-of-the-mill case due to the speedster’s interest in pursuing a track career at the college level. Alas, the Lakeland (Fla.) High School star has no shortage of schools saying they’ll allow him to participate in both sports should he decide to matriculate. Below, Smith talks about his options and weighs in on which programs currently lead the pack.





ON UPCOMING VISITS:

“I’ve got a coupe, set officials that I’m taking. I’m going to Oklahoma for the West Virginia game. And then I’m close to setting up another one and I’m going to be going to either Auburn or Clemson.”





ON WHERE THINGS STAND WITH OKLAHOMA:

“They’re just telling me that going there gives me the best opportunities in both worlds. Because they have the football, but they also give me the opportunity to run track, of course. They just want to show me what they have to offer when it comes to both sports. They see me as a big part of that offense that throws the ball a lot.”





ON WHICH TRACK EVENTS HE HOPES TO RUN IN COLLEGE:

“I want to do all the events I do in high school, so the 100, the 200, the long jump.”





ON CLEMSON:

“With them, they tell me pretty much the same thing as Oklahoma. I was at the Texas A&M game a few weeks ago. I talked to the track coaches and liked it. With football, they tell me I can do big things there because they like to get the ball out and get the ball to the receivers.”





ON SCHOOLS HE’S FAVORING:

“Right now, it’s Oklahoma, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia and Florida.”





ON AUBURN:



“Auburn I like because I know what to expect. I know people that run track there and I know [Anthony Schwartz]. He does both, so I know you can really do both there. I know him pretty well.”





ON GEORGIA:



“They’ve been recruiting me for awhile, so I like that. They have a good track program, too. I know Kirby Smart really well and I know he’ll let me run track and do both. I know Tyson Campbell really well, too. “





ON KIRBY SMART:

“He’s honest, man. That is the biggest thing about him. With Kirby Smart, he tells you the truth. You don’t get that a lot. He tells me how it’s going to be, not just whatever I want to hear.”





ON WHERE THINGS STAND WITH FLORIDA:

“I still talk to them every once in a while, but they have a lot of receivers in the 2020 class.”



