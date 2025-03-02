Four-star ATH Paris Melvin starting to lock in official visits

A dynamic two-way playmaker who is rightfully classified as an athlete, Paris Melvin Jr. has earned blue-chip status in the 2026 recruiting class.

And whether his future at the next level is at running back or defensive back, he's got the tools to play the game a long time. A number of Power 4 schools have prioritized Melvin throughout the process, and he recently released a top ten. Though he has designs on visiting all ten of his finalists, he's already locked in a couple of official visits with programs that have been especially fervent in their pursuit.

"I have a couple," he told Rivals. "ASU is April 25th, and then I got SMU set up. Got a couple set up that's in my phone, but they're not on the top of my head right now. From a relationship standpoint, I would definitely say Coach BC [Bryan Carrington] from ASU, and Coach Dillingham. They've built an amazing relationship with me. I couldn't ask for anything better. SMU and Coach Ricky Hunley [too]. They want me to come be a game-changer, a ballplayer, and show my talent on all three sides of the ball. It's important for me; that's been a big thing to me. If I can vibe with you and I can trust you and I can believe your word, that'd probably be the biggest thing."