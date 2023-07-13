Four-star DL Jayden Jackson picks Oklahoma over Texas, Miami and Ohio State
Todd Bates is on the board in the class of 2024... and he's on the board in emphatic fashion.
72 hours ago, there was virtually no indication that Oklahoma was in line to reel in four-star DL Jayden Jackson. As of this evening, though, Jackson is the 13th commit in the Sooners' 2024 class, as the beefy IMG Academy standout chose OU over Miami, Ohio State and Texas in a televised decision.
Jackson, the No. 190 overall player and No. 10 defensive tackle in the country per the Rivals rankings, took an official visit with the Sooners in late June. Though the visit went relatively well, there wasn't a tremendous amount of OU buzz in Jackson's recruitment until the waning hours of the process. Things began to turn in the Sooners' favor on Wednesday, and it soon became apparent that they'd emerged as the late frontrunner for Jackson's services.
Jackson is the Sooners' first interior defensive line commit of the 2024 cycle, and the Sooner staff can now turn their focus toward closing out the recruitments of top targets David Stone and Dominick McKinley. Having Jackson in the fold should be a significant asset in Oklahoma's pursuit of Stone, as the two are teammates at IMG Academy. In fact, when Jackson announced an official visit to Texas last month, Stone (who hails from the OKC metro) took to Twitter to express his displeasure.
It's a massive win on the recruiting trail for the Sooners, who were left without a blue-chip DT signee in the 2023 class after Derrick LeBlanc transferred to UCF. The Sooners' only remaining 2023 additions at defensive tackle are a pair of former three-stars in Ashton Sanders and Markus Strong. But in Jackson, the Sooners nab an elite 6-foot-2, 300-pound run stuffer who's demonstrated the ability to clog holes up front with aplomb.
Jackson joins defensive end commit Wyatt Gilmore among commits from a group of 2024 defensive line targets that's been touted as the "Power Line." The Sooners hope to add Stone, McKinley, Nigel Smith, Williams Nwaneri, Zina Umeozulu and Danny Okoye to the group as the cycle progresses.
Rivals is the only recruiting service that has Jackson ranked as a four-star prospect.