Todd Bates is on the board in the class of 2024... and he's on the board in emphatic fashion.





72 hours ago, there was virtually no indication that Oklahoma was in line to reel in four-star DL Jayden Jackson. As of this evening, though, Jackson is the 13th commit in the Sooners' 2024 class, as the beefy IMG Academy standout chose OU over Miami, Ohio State and Texas in a televised decision.





Jackson, the No. 190 overall player and No. 10 defensive tackle in the country per the Rivals rankings, took an official visit with the Sooners in late June. Though the visit went relatively well, there wasn't a tremendous amount of OU buzz in Jackson's recruitment until the waning hours of the process. Things began to turn in the Sooners' favor on Wednesday, and it soon became apparent that they'd emerged as the late frontrunner for Jackson's services.