Fresh off his Oklahoma official visit, Darius Afalava has a little more clarity.

And as he works toward a decision, he's eliminated a pair of contenders and is effectively down to four schools.

The Lehi (Utah) Skyridge product is coming off three official visits in the span of ten days, as he stopped by Michigan State on May 31 before hitting Utah on June 4 and Oklahoma on June 7. That trio of visits helped him to further cull the proverbial fold in his recruitment.