Despite being one of the most talented OKPreps recruits from the 2025 class, his recruitment might not be trending the same way as many expected. On Tuesday, OUInsider was granted an exclusive one-on-one interview with one of Bixby's finest.

2025 four-star offensive lineman Broderick Shull has been tied to the Sooners since he transferred to Bixby in 2023. The 6-foot-6 and 300-pound tackle is viewed as one of the best players in the state of Oklahoma, and is ranked as the No. 36 tackle in the nation on Rivals.

What is your current height and weight?

"I am 6-foot-6 right now and up to 300 pounds."

Can you talk to me about recent visits and where you have been?

"I went to Auburn the weekend going into spring break and I had an amazing time. Once I arrived, I was able to have an extra day. When I got there on Thursday they immediately hit me up and said they wanted to do a one-on-one with a tour, so that was special. I was able to go home for three days after that before going to Texas A&M. They kinda did the same thing that Auburn did with a one-on-one and a tour. The next day, we went to Texas Tech and it was really good too. I'll do an OV with all three of those teams."

Will you do any other official visits or just those three?

"I might do one last one and I really don't know which team it'll be. It will be Illinois, K-State or Nebraska, but we will see after those visits who I want my last official to be."

Have you started ruling teams out?

"Yeah, I am definitely. It will be hard because I do like some of the coaches on those teams, but I do need to tell them I will not be choosing that school. I have K-State soon, Illinois and then Nebraska right after. So right after the Nebraska one I will make the decision on my fourth (and final) official visit."

Which schools have stood out and why?

"Auburn, Texas A&M and Texas Tech have stood out the most for now. I feel like their facilities are some of the top in the country and all of these coaches have good backgrounds and history. They all come from winning teams and have improved the organizations they have been in. I also really like all of the traditions of these teams and the fans are close."

What is the relationship like with the Oklahoma staff?

"It is.. confusing to me. That's not me saying I don't like the program or have anything against them, I just haven't felt a connection. Plus, they haven't been recruiting me well at all. Same as Oklahoma State, they have barely talked to me. Here is my thing... if a team hasn't offered me, then I am not interested. I am not saying I need all of the offers, but it is to secure something so I don't get screwed over anyway. It would've been cool, but it didn't work out."

Is that bridge burnt? Can it be repaired?

"At this point I think it is a little too late. I am graduating early, you can't just come in at the last second when I am already making OV's. I feel like it is a bit too late."



