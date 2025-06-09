Four-star WR Dickerson recaps OU visit, discusses commitment timeline

Dallas Dickerson is ingesting a litany of new data, and new experiences, during his official visit slate. The four-star Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee receiver took an official visit to Georgia Tech on the weekend of May 30, but that's the only school among his group of finalists that he's seen with his own two eyes.

He's never been to Florida or to Kentucky, but he'll see both campuses over the next two weekends; he'll OV with the Gators on June 13 and check in with the Wildcats on June 20. But this past weekend, he made his first-ever trip to Norman, Oklahoma, where Brent Venables' program welcomed him with open arms.

“It was awesome; it was great," said Dickerson of his official visit with the Sooners. "That was the first time I’d been on campus, so it was a great time to meet all the coaches and actually spend time with them — and spend time with the recruits and actual players there, stuff like that. [Venables] was awesome. He was really just getting across to me that I was a priority for them, and I would be a great fit for them and they’d love to have me.”

Dickerson's player-host was former walk-on Jacob Jordan, who emerged from obscurity last season as a true freshman and morphed into one of OU's most consistent receivers throughout the second half of the year.

“He was basically telling me what it’s like to be a Sooner and be involved in the program," said Dickerson of Jordan. "He plays the Y, and Coach Jones and Coach Arbuckle were telling me that’s probably what I would play if I were to go there. So he was basically telling me all about the position and stuff, and what you do [there]."