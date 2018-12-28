The full rundown follows below:

Another special daily edition of the Eskridge Lexus Postgame Podcast is here and we convinced the Oklahoman's Ryan Aber to join us in our madness. We breakdown the final press conference before the College Football Playoff kicks off tomorrow night. We also review the week that was and what we've all learned about talking to Alabama and Oklahoma players and coaches this week in Miami Gardens and Ft. Lauderdale. It's a really great look into the inside of what's been going down this week in Florida as these two teams get ready for battle.

OPEN - Lincoln Riley's final opening statement of Orange Bowl week

0:03:30 - Ryan's takeaways from Lincoln Riley and Nick Saban's final press conference before the game. We like Nick Saban.

0:07:00 - Marquise Brown was a surprising story from the local reaction he received

0:12:00 - Getting past the obvious national angle we all deal with as local media at events like this. Kyler Murray: MLB vs. NFL

0:14:30 - Weird French guy showed up to the press conference

0:19:00 - Lincoln had an overriding theme today: A formula for winning

0:21:15 - Lincoln hates Carey and his questions

0:31:30 - Berry Tramel. A love letter.

0:35:20 - Ryan's take on Alabama's answers about Kyler Murray

0:41:20 - What is a realistic number for OU's offense to put up?

0:43:30 - Ryan Aber vs. Jason Kersey. Who was the better guest?

0:45:00 - Ryan Aber, women's hoops beat writer answers the biggest conspiracy question in sports