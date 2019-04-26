It all culminated with Ford being the No.38 overall selection in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills on Friday evening in Nashville.

A position change to offensive tackle that went incredibly better than anybody anticipated changed the trajectory for Ford, not only at OU but with the NFL.

It wouldn’t be fair to call the first three years for Cody Ford at Oklahoma a waste, but they certainly weren’t what he had hoped they would be.

Recruitment

Ford has been an OU guy for so long that you forget he wasn’t always a Sooner. Before he committed in August 2014 for the 2015 class, the Louisiana native was set to be at TCU.

Once OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh saw Ford, though, the quest began to turn Ford from a Horned Frog to a Sooner. Once Ford flipped to OU, he never looked back.

OU

It wasn’t much of a shock that Ford had to redshirt for the 2015 season, but he was ready to roll once the 2016 season began.

Ford started the initial three games of that season before breaking his leg. He would miss the rest of that season, and his career could have gone one of two ways.

He either would be a what could have been story or a redemption tale. He became the latter although it didn’t happen overnight.

During the 2017 season, still playing at guard, Ford started four of 12 games he was in. The Sooners depth at guard, though, had Ford fighting for playing time with fellow potential draftees this weekend, Ben Powers and Dru Samia.

Realizing that would be the same case in 2018, OU opted to move Ford to tackle since Orlando Brown left early and was drafted in the third round by the Baltimore Ravens.

Simply put, it could not have worked out any better. Ford was dominant as a right tackle, and it quickly became apparent that would be his only year at the spot in Norman.

Not because the experiment failed, and Ford was going to have to move back inside but because Ford’s days in Norman were numbered. He came almost from out of nowhere to become a very logical early entry into the draft for the Sooners.

Ford started all 14 games for the Sooners and was part of the unit that won the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation’s best offensive line.

Quotable

“It did change a bit of my mindset. It showed me that you can’t take anything for granted. Anything you have can be taken away suddenly and unexpectedly. In the classroom, I hit the books hard after that. I pushed myself to graduate early because I had that time to do it. Going forward after the injury showed me what kind of man I can be. When adversity hit, I never gave up. I never gave up on myself and the guys around me never gave up on me. I appreciate that.” – Cody Ford on how his mindset changed after broken leg